CATHIE DRAINE: Priorities are changing with the season

Autumn. The changing seasons, falling leaves, cooling days, migrating birds... that’s how it is supposed to go. But lawns are still growing and green, the days are shirtsleeve and shorts warm. Days that lurch from 70s in the day to nights in the 20s are becoming common... and that confuses everyone.

Oxytocin, our yellow tabby cat, is visibly distressed by the weather. In the morning he samples the cold air of the open door and retreats to sleep on the floor heat vent. Some mornings he makes it as far as the doormat... briefly. He has slipped into winter mode – ignore the weather and find a soft, warm place to sleep.

Our dog, Buddy, has responded to the cooler, slanting rays of the sun by practicing dog sun yoga... find a sunspot, lie on one side and then the other, think calm thoughts. Practice sitting yoga with back to sun, breathe deeply and be calm.

I find that I am also confused. Some mornings are warm and tease one to accept the invitation of the garden. But the garden is also confused. Some plants, the Johnny Jump Ups, the violets, the pansies and the snapdragons are still blooming. The lilies are a shambles of dead and broken stems. Leaves hang limply on the rose plants that bloomed through October and now look sad and tired.

There have been mornings of serious frost on the pots of mesclun greens. Once the sun warms them, the greens are fine and ready to be picked for salad. Seeds shed by the Nigella plants have germinated and are now several inches tall. The soil temperatures are still warm, in the low 40s.

Usually absolutely nothing can keep me out of the garden. But now, like the cat and the dog, my behavior has changed. The soil is wet because I am still watering the garden, focusing on the plum trees, the roses and the compost pile. I believe that, as the gardener, I have little place in the garden now, other than keeping it watered until a hard freeze flips the garden switch off.

I don’t do much cleaning up. Rather, I feel that leaving the natural plant debris clutter on the surface of the soil is a good practice; it protects and feeds the soil. By spring, most will be degraded, consumed by the micro and macro-organisms in the soil.

When the hard freezes come, I will cut the rose canes back by half. But that may not happen until late November or even well into December. At that time, I cover the roses, lightly, with pine needles and bid them a comfortable sleep.

That the climate is rapidly changing seems clear to me, the cat, the dog, and the garden. I want to enjoy the sunny days, but the thought of what the heat could be this summer frightens me. There is a dire message in these unusually warm days. The message is: learn to collect and conserve water, learn to mulch and compost wisely, rethink what planting in full sun next summer might mean. (Remember that many vegetables – tomatoes, pepper, summer squash – had trouble ripening because of too much heat.)

That is why I believe that watering deeply now is important so that when the soil freezes it will hold the moisture. I believe that plant debris will protect the surface of the soil while also feeding it. I believe that mulch, properly applied, is a temperature mediator as well as a nutrient provider.

And I believe that Buddy, the dog, might have a good thing going and I may join him in some late season sun yoga.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net

