CATHIE DRAINE: Putting out the welcoming mat for bees

For years LeRoy and I have played a little game to find signs of summer. We need to see a bluebird, hear a meadowlark, watch a butterfly and spot a working bee. This year we saw the bluebird and wished it well, heard the meadowlark and thanked it for its song, waved a hand at the butterfly and said to the bee. “Where are your buddies?"

That was it. The garden was in full color with the spring ephemerals and I saw only one bee. One. Singular. I was disappointed and distressed. Where is everyone, I wondered.

We do not use pesticides. Our efforts with herbicide are minimal. We plant a bee and pollinator friendly garden. We have bee houses, holes in old pitch posts for bees to rest on or nest in, shallow pots with rocks and water for them to drink. “What more do we need to know to make the bees and the butterflies welcome in the garden?” I thought.

Happily, the gardenprofessors.com website has a current article on welcoming bees, entitled "Creating artificial nesting structures for cavity nesting solitary bees" which is informative and interesting. The items listed as Resources at the end of the article are excellent.

We have a yearly community of leafcutter bees that mark their presence by cutting little half-moon bites from the edges of one of the Hope for Humanity rose bushes and we have a couple of pieces of pitch pine logs that we leave near there hoping the bees will find and use it for nesting.

We always have an active community of the gentle bumble bees that tend to nest in the ground. Because we keep our garden well mulched which they also like for shelter I hope to see them again, soon.

I know the cool days have kept the bees from being active, since the air temperature needs to be 50 degrees or more for them to function and forage. This does not surprise me because I find I function best at 50 degrees or more as well.

This is also the time when it is possible to spot slime mold growing, especially on woodchip paths. Although not exclusively a sign of spring or summer, the slime mold more accurately reflects the presence of decaying wood.

Actually, the slime mold is not a fungus. Rather it is a member of the Kingdom of Protista, which, interestingly means that it is not an animal, plant or fungus. To be accurate, it is an organism whose cells contain a cell nucleus.

The familiar slime molds are very easy to spot. Their common names tell it all. We have dog vomit slime mold which is white and bubbly, regurgitated cat’s breakfast which is better known as cat barf slime mold which is yellowy and resembles soft scrambled eggs. There are others, usually white or yellow.

Slime molds pose no threat to the lawn, trees or anywhere else that it may be found. They feed on bacteria, other fungus and especially dead organic matter. They can be up to a foot large but are rarely larger.

To rid an area of active, slime mold, use a broom or water from a hose to break it up. When the slime mold is done ‘blooming’ or ‘fruiting’ it will dry, turn ash gray and vanish, having harmed nothing.

Just for kicks and giggles and to learn more about the fascinating world of slime mold, find season 47, episode 12 of PBS’s NOVA, entitled "The Secret Mind of Slime." It is described as "These single-celled blobs can navigate mazes and create efficient networks." What you learn would surely spice up struggling conversation at a dull dinner party.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0