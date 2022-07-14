CATHIE DRAINE: Remembering a gardening friend

There was sad news recently that Lee Anthony had passed away. Those of us fortunate enough to have known Lee remember her as always full of creative drive, a whirlwind of activity, generosity, curiosity, laughter and ideas, always punctuated by the phrase that everyone remembers “Hey kiddo…”

I first met Lee many years ago when she was showing me her gardens prior to them being one of the show gardens on that summer’s Garden Walk. A luxuriant patch of colorful sedum caught my eye and I asked if I could have a “start” — a piece of the plant. I envisioned an amount that would fill a small cold drink cup or a cottage cheese container.

A week or so later, Lee arrived at my house for tea and garden chatter in my garden. She also brought some of the sedum with her.

I was prepared to be grateful for a small amount of the pretty sedum to start along a rock wall. When I saw the large plant flat filled to overflowing with the sedum, I learned that Lee’s definition of sharing and generosity was bountiful, wildly generous and joyfully given. I learned in that moment that gardening is much more than simply growing plants. Thanks a lot, kiddo, I loved knowing you.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show held for five days each May in London is the world’s largest horticultural and floral event. Sponsored by the Royal Horticultural Society, it features stunning show gardens and fabulous floral displays.

It is possible to view many of the activities of the event on streaming television using Amazon Prime and I am certainly a devoted fan. It was there that I learned about the "Chelsea Chop," which could easily be confused with the simple standard practice of cutting back or shearing plants to retain their shape or force another blooming.

Generally, in late spring or early midsummer (now), many gardeners routinely trim or cut back the spring flowers that have bloomed out. All the seed pods of columbine are removed, for example, and the plant tidied to add texture to the garden for the rest of the summer.

The Chelsea Chop is a bit more strategic. This process can be used on plants that have a number of leaves on a straight stem — examples are: Heliopsis helianthoides —false sunflower, Lobelia cardinalis, Phlox paniculata (summer phlox), all varieties of Salvia, all tall varieties of Sedum like "Autumn Joy" and Veronica (speedwell).

The purpose can be to restore shape to a plant, stagger the bloom time and rebloom times to prolong blooming — all practices that are crucial when preparing a garden for judging.

The botanical science behind this process is simple and good to know. Most of us have heard gardeners suggest to "pinch back" a plant to cause it to bush out. An excellent example would be to cut back a lanky, stringy snapdragon.

Removing several inches of the plant to a point just above a set of leaves will rearrange the growth pattern of the plant. The plant will put out new stems from the base of the plant. There will be more blooms but they may be a bit smaller.

Typically, the end of a shoot contains an apical bud, which is the location where shoot growth occurs. The apical bud produces a plant hormone (auxin) that inhibits growth of the lateral buds (those little potential stems or leaves or flowers that occur at the point where a formed leaf intersects with the stem). Auxin is predominantly produced in the growing shoot apex.

According to Wikipedia, plant physiologists have identified four different stages the plant goes through after the apex (or growing tip) is removed. Use your search engine to look for Apical dominance on Wikipedia or other internet resources, where you can read a section on Apex removal. It defines the various chemicals that come into play as the plant more or less rearranges itself in response to the "chop."

There are a number of excellent YouTube videos that show this process from the “chop” to the development of new leaves and buds.