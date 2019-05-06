Everyone agrees the first pleasure of spring in the garden is searching for the green tips of the spring ephemerals poking through the mulch. One of my favorites, the tiny (4-6”) dark blue iris reticulata, delivers pleasure far greater than its size would suggest. My joy is sustained by the tiny bulbs and then … Tah dah! ... the perennials that have spread begin to appear. The lovely young columbine (aquilegia) seedlings appear, as do the little spring violets and the forever reseeding bachelors’ buttons. I notice clumps of sweet woodruff and iris that can be divided. A shrub cherry bush has some runners that can be removed and potted up. And the chives, the asters and the walking onions -- all the predictable and wonderful spring bounty. This is the opportunity for gardeners to do what we do best – share the plants, share the fun, the passion of gardening.
Like many gardeners in Rapid City I will be removing, potting up and labeling my excess plants this spring for the annual, almost-free plant share Saturday morning, May 25.
This much-anticipated public event will be at the Rapid City Club for Boys, across from the Journey Museum (329 N. Third Street). Bring your potted and labeled plants between 8-9 a.m. to be set out on tables inside the building. Exchange your donated plant or plants for a numbered blue coupon good for four free plants -- perhaps something new to try in your garden. When the number on your coupon is called, wander through the array of plants and pick out four to take home. If you have no plants to share, purchase a numbered yellow ticket for $1 good for four plants. There is a limit of three $1 coupons per person. Persons may also bring garden tools, décor, garden magazines and equipment for the free table that opens at 9 when the share begins.
You have free articles remaining.
There are free refreshments and door prizes while you wait. Compost is available at no charge by Rapid City Solid Waste. Bring your own shovels and containers.
This fun-filled morning of sharing plants and the pleasure of the garden is sponsored by the Pennington County Master Gardeners, the Rapid City Garden Club, Rapid City Solid Waste and the Rapid City Club for Boys.
This is also a good time to repot some of the houseplants. Because they are (should be) grown in sterile potting soil, any nutrient residue from possible added organic matter or fertilizer is probably used up after a year. Gently tip the pot and remove the plant and, with your fingers, loosen the soil around the roots. If the plant is pot bound with circling roots, take a sharp knife and simply cut off that mass of circling roots. Then loosen the soil around the remaining roots and repot in new potting mix. If the plant was pot bound, then choose a new pot just a bit bigger. Avoid putting a small plant in a large pot. Water the plant and it is ready for another year adding the beauty of plants to the home.