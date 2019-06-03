The overabundance of rain and both the benign and deleterious effects it has had on the garden have driven me once again to seek solace and instruction in credible garden books.
It seems true to me that most if not all of us measure both history and what we have learned by the length of our lives. At 80 I can ignore, imagine or study history before my birth year of 1939. So I read authors for instruction — to get the big picture. Here are my recommendations of books and ideas that are valuable.
“The Soil and Health, A Study of Organic Agriculture” by Sir Albert Howard was published in 1947. Known to most of us, Howard was trained as an expert in mycology — the study of fungi. He worked in India in the early 20th century to develop strategies to restore viability and vigor to challenged soils. He is called by some “the father of organic gardening.” More important is his premise, stated briefly here: “Mother Earth never attempts to farm without livestock; she always raises mixed crops; there is no waste; the process of growth and the processes of decay balance one another…”
Fast forward to “Growing a Revolution, Bringing our Soil Back to Life,” and “dirt, The Erosion of Civilizations” by David R. Montgomery. In “dirt” Montgomery discusses brilliantly how ignorant and shortsighted use of the soil destroyed one civilization after another through history. “Growing a Revolution” restates Howard’s views of dynamic soil health and poses the following regarding the concept of “sustainable:” “Why would you want to sustain a degraded resource? I don’t want that — first we have to regenerate the soil.”
Beginning roughly 10 years ago, garden books began to illustrate “new” concepts of gardening that were more accurately an honest study of the work of nature.
In 2009, “Gaia’s Garden,” by Toby Hemenway, was released as a guide to home-scale permaculture. Permaculture as a practice was first introduced by an Australian field naturalist, Bill Mollison, and one of his students, David Holmgren. Newly published, “The Suburban Micro-Farm, Modern Solutions for Busy People,” by Amy Stross is a comprehensive tutorial of permaculture practices that are in harmony with the recommendation of the National Resources Conservation Agency and are easy to apply to home gardens.
Happily, a growing numbers of persons are applying the lessons of Howard, the historical insights of Montgomery and the study of Nature discussed by Mollison and Holmgren.
“Dirt to Soil, One Family’s Journey into Regenerative Agriculture” by Gabe Brown is an amazing, encouraging and insightful record of the positive changes in the soil of his North Dakota ranch. “The Organic No-Till Farming Revolution” by Andrew Mefferd is a series of interviews with small-scale farmers (think: big backyard gardens or farmers market growers). It discusses various growing techniques — using mulch grown in place, cardboard mulch, deep straw mulch, and deep compost mulch.
There is excellent information available. All of these books are in print. The practices all have a place in our gardens.