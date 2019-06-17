I admit that there were moments when I looked at our 14 inches of snow on May 21, and I had run out of nice things to say about snow and rain … precipitation in general. I knew the garden would be OK because it is mostly perennials, and I had not planted seeds or put out young plants. It was my attitude that concerned me. It was snarl and growl and trust me; rain and snow were my new four-letter words.
I know that our planet has a finite amount of water. We surely can waste it, but we cannot create more. That’s a sobering thought even when the garden is awash. More than that, the 15th century polymath Leonardo Da Vinci made what seems to me the ultimate statement about water: “Water is the driving force of all Nature.” There you have it: be grateful. Carry on.
You have free articles remaining.
The rain brought a form of fungus to the iris in our garden for the first time. I’ll lose some plants. Others will recover because of the fungicide that we will apply regularly until heat takes the place of high humidity and rain. And I learned something new about plant fungus, thanks, I guess, to the rain. But, we stay positive and look forward to a sunny summer and happy days in the garden.
We are looking forward to the Rapid City Garden Walk on Sunday, June 23, from 12:30-4. Tickets are just $5 and are available at the Master Gardener booth at the Saturday Farmers Market, The Market, Black Hills Bagels and Someone’s in the Kitchen as well as at each home on the day of the event. There are three gardens this year: two share a hilltop near Arrowhead golf course in west Rapid and one is on West Boulevard. Persons who attend this year will come away with plants that can take the wind and the presence of deer, as well as how to get the absolute most from a typical city lot. Added this year are two master gardeners who will have displays and information about special tools for adaptive gardening as well as ideas to interest children in gardening. At 4 p.m. everyone is invited to the Master Gardener’s herb garden in Sioux Park for light refreshments and some drawings for door prizes as well as the opportunity to enjoy the herb garden with the master gardeners, ask questions, get ideas and simply enjoy the park. Questions? Contact Beth-Anne Ferley at baferley@gmail.com.