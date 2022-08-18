CATHIE DRAINE: Sounds of the summer garden, tomatoes in distress

The heat of this summer is a matter of record. The gardens as well as the gardeners are struggling with the sun’s sharp rays, the drought and sometimes unwelcome humidity.

As a retreat from this unhappy situation, I read a new library book, “Sounds Wild and Broken” by D.G. Haskell. The author takes the reader on a tour of early history to illustrate from the fossil record those creatures that were capable of sound, the earliest sounds ever on Earth. Then he morphs smoothly into lyrical descriptions of contemporary sounds rarely heard on Earth.

Feeling that the ordinary person is lamentably unaware and unappreciative of the sounds around us, Haskell urges us to sit quietly in the garden or wild nature to absorb the sounds that we regularly ignore to produce a personal site ‘sound map.’

I sat in the garden to listen. Initially my map included the chatter of the sparrows that live in the neighbor’s lilacs and our plum trees. Elvis, our rooster, contributed his avian best and neighborhood children called to each other on the road. There was not a peep or a buzz from the garden.

Then I heard a soft sound and listened intently. Perhaps I was under the spell of the garden, but I am certain it was my tomato plants discussing the summer, the heat, their fruit — the usual things tomatoes speak about.

“How are you doing?” one asked softly to the tomato in a near pot.

“I am not certain I will live to see my fruit ripen,” she replied in a tired whisper. “My leaves curl and the heat is so intense my few little tomatoes can’t ripen. I can’t even keep the two or three blossoms alive,” she added wistfully.

This made me sad as well. I reflected on information from the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension which explains this clearly. “Extreme heat… will play havoc on tomato fruit that was just flowering or ripening, causing problems in fruit development due to poor pollination. Constant exposure of a tomato plant to high temperature (day/night temperatures of 95/80 [degrees] F) significantly reduces the number of pollen grains produced and released per flower and decreases the pollen’s viability.

"Most pollen is shed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and three hours or more at 103 [degrees] on two consecutive days can cause fruit set failure.

"Temperatures at night may play a more important role in determining whether or not pollination takes place than daytime temperatures. This is because ideal fruit set occurs within a very narrow range of night temperatures (60 [degrees] to 70 [degrees] F). If tomato plants experience night temperatures above 75 [degrees] F, interference with the growth of pollen tubes can occur preventing normal fertilization and causing blossom drop,” the information from the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension read.

How could I help my plants? They have had some degree of shade and have been carefully watered, but I have no way to provide the needed, vital and specific temperatures.

Some of the plants did have blossoms at the end of the stalks. The chances of those blossoms being successfully pollinated and producing ripe fruit before a probably late September frost were slim. So, just below the blossoms and above a leaf axil (the point on the stem where the leaf joins the stem), I cut and removed that portion of the stem that had the blossoms. This simple act will direct what energy the plant has to the developing fruit already on the stem.

I grow determinate tomatoes which have a predetermined number of stems, leaves, and flowers in their DNA. The plant produces tomatoes which all ripen more or less in the same time and then the plant dies. Pruning strategies for indeterminate tomato plants which will produce, grow and ripen fruit continually until the plant dies are very different which is why it is so important to know whether the tomatoes in your garden are determinate or indeterminate.

I am certain I heard a deep and mournful sigh from the tomatoes when I announced I was going to prune them… for their own good. That sigh is the sound that dominates my sound map. It’s hard being a happy tomato in this heat.