CATHIE DRAINE: Spring remains a season of optimism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spring appears to be stubbing its toe a bit as it toddles into our area presenting us with a day of sun, then clouds, then snow which I am confident really wants to be rain. Our little garden is still wearing its winter pajamas — a clutter of leaves and stalks of long winter-dead plants.

However, as we admire the two pots of Easter lilies indoors that are delighting us, I have genuine spring thoughts because these lilies (Lilium longiflorum) will join last year’s Easter lily planted out in the garden. Put in a site with at least six hours of sun in good, well-draining soil, these hardy lilies bloom beautifully a little later in the summer and will return to delight each year.

Even though will there be more first-time gardeners this year, several of the favorite garden events are stepping back. The much anticipated almost free city-wide plant share has been cancelled for this year due to the virus. The garden walk is also cancelled.

It is my hope that many gardeners will share extra plants, tools, pots, time and experience with those gardening for the first time or the first time in a long time. If one has extra plants, tell your friends, tie a notice to a tree, or use the neighborhood email.