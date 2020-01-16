CATHIE DRAINE: Steps to take for a successful growing season

January is the month when the mail boxes and the Internet fill with catalogs and inspire euphoria. By February trays of seedlings decorate many windows and each of us is certain this will be the best gardening year ever.

We need to breathe deeply and remember some of what we have learned in the past. City yard waste compost is our garden’s primary mulch, soil conditioner and weed preventer and we use it by the ton, yearly.

There is one very important attribute of the material that must be understood. In a dry state the compost is hydrophobic meaning that it “hates” or repels water. This fact informs us that the correct way to apply the compost is to water it and rake it in as it is applied in thin layers. Once the compost is on the ground and watered in, it is hydrophyllic or water-loving and it becomes the gardener’s best friend by retaining moisture and keeping the soil cool.