CATHIE DRAINE: Steps to take for a successful growing season

January is the month when the mail boxes and the Internet fill with catalogs and inspire euphoria. By February trays of seedlings decorate many windows and each of us is certain this will be the best gardening year ever.
We need to breathe deeply and remember some of what we have learned in the past. City yard waste compost is our garden’s primary mulch, soil conditioner and weed preventer and we use it by the ton, yearly.
There is one very important attribute of the material that must be understood. In a dry state the compost is hydrophobic meaning that it “hates” or repels water. This fact informs us that the correct way to apply the compost is to water it and rake it in as it is applied in thin layers. Once the compost is on the ground and watered in, it is hydrophyllic or water-loving and it becomes the gardener’s best friend by retaining moisture and keeping the soil cool.
And then there is the attraction of the flats of flowers, let’s say snapdragons, that call to us. Naturally we select the most vigorous and tallest of the seedlings. To ensure that that seedling will have a strong start in your garden, it is advisable to “pinch" it back. The seemingly simple act of pinching or cutting just above a set of leaves resets the plant’s energy and diverts it to root development. It will establish more stems and flower on schedule. Knowing how and when to do this sort of stem pruning on annual flowers and vegetables like tomatoes and the squashes is worth doing some studying at .edu sites online.
Most of us receive virtual libraries of seed catalogs and we all have our favorites. For years I have relied on Renee’s seeds (renee’sgarden.com) because I appreciate the selections developed especially for containers and I have used the cookbooks that she has developed that feature many of her vegetable selections.
For the same reasons, I appreciate John Scheepers Kitchen Garden Seeds (www.kitchengardenseeds.com). They have some unusual vegetables and an excellent eCookbook. In the 2020 catalog I found information about the seed life was often included in the description of the seeds. This is very helpful because that should help the gardener know what the germination rate might be (or not) on old seeds.
Germination tests are easy. Moisten a paper towel and place 10 seeds of a variety that you want to test on one half of the towel. Fold the towel onto the seeds and place in a plastic bag. Seal one half of the bag and put it in a warm place. Check daily for sprouts. If eight of the seeds sprout you have 80% germination. If two of ten sprout you have garbage.
I am also a fan of Harvesting History (Harvesting-history.com) which sells heirloom hand tools, open pollinated seeds and bulbs. Harvesting History always has excellent growing information and history about its offerings.
Interested in no-till home gardening? Tanse Hermann and Andrew Snyder will speak on that topic at the Hill City Evergreen garden club in Hill City on January 22 at 1 p.m. in the Super 8 community room. The presentation is free and all are welcome.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.