Mid-August. That’s when I dread encountering aster yellows in the garden.
Aster yellows is not the name of an endearing tabby cat nor is it the name of a plant variety. It is a pernicious bacterial infection in plants that is not only incurable, it also can malform the plant in grotesque ways. And, to add insult to injury, according to the University of Wisconsin Master Gardener program, it infects more than 300 plants species in 38 plant families of broad-leafed herbaceous plants as well as a number of grain crops and some weeds.
I saw it in one of our purple coneflower plants. Flowers, which should have been purple, looked bilious, a greenish condition called virescence, and some of the flower heads were grotesque with apparent flower/leaf parts growing from already open flowers. That is a condition called phyllody (pronounced FILL A DEE) which is the development of floral parts into leafy structures. It is ugly. While phyllody and/or virescense will not kill the plant there is no cure. The proper response is to remove it from the garden.
As unhappy as I might be to remove an otherwise lovely plant, the tale of the infection of the plant is fascinating. The culprit is a phytoplasm, an obligate parasite, one that cannot complete its life cycle without exploiting (read: destroying) a suitable host. The vector (carrier, host) in this case is the aster leafhopper, which evolved together with the phytoplasm. The sucking leafhopper acquires the parasite while feeding on infected plants. The pathogen builds up in the insect and moves to the salivary glands. At that point, when the insect feeds, it also deposits the pathogen in the phloem cells of the plant. Phloem cells are those that transport soluble organic compounds, often the sugars, to parts of the plant where it is needed. Once the pathogen is circulating in the plant, aster yellows will result.
But wait! There is more. The wretched leafhopper arrives in our gardens, as many insects do, courtesy of the prevailing winds and jet streams that move northward from the Gulf of Mexico and other environs. Zipping along in the upper atmosphere, these travelers ultimately fall from the sky and look for lunch.
Adult aster leafhoppers are olive-green and tiny, about 4 mm, a bit over one eighth of an inch. Additionally, they are very active so the chances of sneaking up on a tiny, green, highly active insect is small, no matter the amount of your evil intent.
While the appearance of leafhoppers and aster yellows is irritating or discouraging in the flower garden, the real damage is done to food crops. Perhaps we have seen examples of phyllody or virescense on cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, spinach, onion, parsnips, potatoes, squash or tomato.
It hurts to pull a plant for which there is no cure. However, to consider the amazing life cycle of this nasty phytoplasm, which can only live as a parasite in the body of a high-flying tiny insect, is to have a window on the workings of Nature.