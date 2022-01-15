CATHIE DRAINE: The big-picture view of the healthy garden

Like many persons involved in the garden/greenhouse/seed business, Stephen Scott of Terroir Seeds and Underwood Gardens often includes in his newsletter (subscribe at Terroir Seeds' website, underwoodgardens.com/newsletter2/) a personal essay about something that matters to him, and by extension, should matter to most of us.

Recently, he was discussing Systems Thinking and how seeing the garden as an infinite, potentially endless interconnected system can inform and improve how we garden.

Before we get baffled by words and terms, let’s define some of these concepts. According to Wikipedia, the term “Ecosystem” was first coined in the 1930s and generally credited to A.G. Tansley, an English botanist. He described ecology as “a chain of interactions between organisms and their environment” and I believe that most gardeners would describe ecology in that way. The "system" in ecosystem suggests many different parts but falls short in stating clearly that all parts of the ecosystem are essential and removing even one part rearranges or destroys the system.

Doug Tallamy, PhD, an instructor in entomology at the University of Delaware, discussed the often dire consequence of removing keystone species of animals, birds, fish or insects from a complete and functioning ecosystem in his prize-winning book, “Bringing Nature Home” available at the Rapid City Public Library. Understanding the presence and value of keystone species is part of systems thinking.

What matters to gardeners is to understand that " … Systems thinking is an approach to analysis that zeros in on how the different parts of a system interrelate and how systems work within the context of other, larger systems. It is a holistic approach that can be used in many areas … ”

Stephen Scott, in his essay states, “… think in terms of relationships and interconnectedness not simple functions. It (the garden) is a complex, interrelated system and everything is connected."

Scott continues, “When you isolate a problem or challenge – i.e. pests, disease, weeds, etc., and treat only that part separately, the entire system doesn't necessarily improve, and frequently gets worse. This is because the system is not merely the simple sum of the behavior of the individual parts, it's the product of their interactions.

"In systems thinking, the individual part is never modified/changed/eliminated unless it makes the whole better. This requires taking a step back, observing what is happening, and learning why. Another way of stating this is that a system is the product of the interactions of its parts and not the sum of the separate parts.

"It's not the rototiller, the weed cloth, or the cup of fertilizer – the problem is using them to fix one specific problem without understanding how they impact other essential parts of the system, which winds up creating more problems later on.

"Looking at gardening as a finite experience with a fixed beginning and a fixed end means that you only have this season in which to garden, so you try to grow as much as possible by any means because there are no more seasons after this one.

"When it is put this way, we immediately see that this is an extremely short-sighted way of gardening, yet how many gardeners try to wring as much as possible from their garden this season?

"An infinite experience has known and well as unknown participants, the weather, the quality of the soil, the insects, the plants, the microorganisms, the fungi and more are all part of a continuing experience. This is probably where the saying of 'There's always next year' or 'It will be better next year' comes from."

Scott concludes, “This is why we need to change our view of gardens, and see them as complex, continuing systems, as entire vibrant, active and continuously evolving ecosystems, instead of separate, fixed parts to be managed, weeded, fertilized or sprayed."

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

