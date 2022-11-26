CATHIE DRAINE: The fascinating sounds of plants

When freezing weather writes "Finish" to the garden, I start harvesting garden information from my stack of books and magazines. In that spirit, I was eager to see what treasures lurked between the pages of the most recent "Natural History" magazine.

Sure enough, there was a fascinating article on phytoacoustics – which according to the University of British Columbia, is a term to describe “the new and growing research field that explores the ability of plants to emit sounds and to respond to sounds." (Use your search engine to find ‘Sound Perception in plants’ at https://www.zoology.ubc.ca). This is a very readable paper by two Israeli scientists and one from Oxford, England.

The article in "Natural History" is excerpted from "The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology is Bringing Us Closer to the World of Animals and Plants" by Karen Baker.

I surely am not familiar with the advanced technology that is used in this research – scanning electron micrographs, sensitive acoustic playback equipment and microphones and ultrasensitive machines - vibrometers - that can register the faintest vibrations.

However, I find the results that have been proven to be fascinating: according to the author “plants have been shown to remember the precise timing of the last frost and they orient themselves to the expected direction of a future sunrise.”

Plants also make sounds. By using special microphones, researchers have registered plants making ultrasonic sounds beyond the limit of most human hearing. Young corn plants ‘click’ according to their level of dehydration. Tobacco plants make louder sounds when deprived of water and quieter sounds when cut. The author states, “We have now designed computer programs that can detect the relative health of plants by just listening to them.”

As this research expands, the author continues, “This gives rise to the following hypothesis: plants not only detect and respond to sound but also make sound that conveys information to other organisms.”

Many of us gardeners are familiar with the concept that when a plant is injured by insects the plant is aware and can produce protective chemicals. A researcher at the University of Toledo played a recording of a caterpillar chewing a leaf to the plant, Arabidopsis thaliana, and, responding to the sound, it produced defensive chemicals even when the plant itself was not touched. “The plants were also able to distinguish between vibrations caused by predators chewing on leaves and vibrations caused by wind or insect song: the latter sounds did not induce the same defensive response,” stated the scientist.

The article continues “…the researchers provide evidence of three capacities in plants: an ability to detect sound; an ability to respond to sound; and an ability to distinguish ecologically relevant sounds from a mixture of irrelevant sound frequencies.”

This makes perfect sense to me. Surely plants have, over time, developed the necessary abilities to survive and thrive in their particular ecological setting. I would not call it "plants talking" but I surely think it is accurate to say that based on good science it is clear that plants have developed the ability to function in their environment utilizing sound.

There are those who respond to the idea of plant learning or plant intelligence as so much foolishness. In the 1970s I read "The Secret Life of Plants" (Thompkins and Bird) and thought most of it was over-reaching bunk. There are now more credible books on the subject, the most exciting for me was Suzanne Simard’s "Finding the Mother Tree."

The question remains: do plants demonstrate intelligence? There is a feeling amongst researchers in this area that the term, intelligence, displays a bias that favors animals and that our concept of intelligence needs to be refined and expanded to include plants.

The researchers in phytoacoustics, however, speak definitively. Plants, they say, have developed a sense of touch – how a root reacts when it touches a solid object; sight – because leaves react differently to light and shadow and various wavelengths of light; smell and taste – because plants sense and react to biochemicals in the air or on their bodies.

Research on how plants hear is underway. There is much research exploring the world of senses. The best current book on the topic of senses, I feel is Ed Yong’s "An Immense World."

So, while I don’t think our gardens are going to burst into song anytime soon, the growing catalog of the abilities of plants adds a layer of wonder to every garden.