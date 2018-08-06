Throughout the late spring and early summer I was a rapt viewer of “One Strange Rock” a television documentary about our planet, which aired on National Geographic. The photography was eye-popping and the commentary by Will Smith and various others was informative, challenging the viewer to think on a grander scale or with a different sense of time.
I was jerked to attention by a statement like this: we need to understand the value of death. In nature the results or value of death include making space and food for new life through the simple, natural and vital act of decomposition.
An example is the forest’s thin layer of fallen twigs, leaves and needles — the "duff" layer. Here insects, worms, fungi and bacteria hasten the decomposition of the material, which serves as a germination bed for the seeds of many trees. Remove the duff and the seeds will not, cannot germinate.
As a gardener who promotes the benefits of rotting plant material and other organic items in the compost pile, I had to ask myself why I had never valued that specific act — death — that begins the process that delivers nutrients to the next season’s plants. To me there is an enhanced reverence in the often-ordinary business of pulling the dead or dying plants and placing them on the compost pile to vivify the soil for next year’s garden. There is an unbroken thread of life.
I was thinking about the cycle of life in our gardens and the various gardeners I know as we attended the Celebration of Life ceremony for Ev Merritt and Stu Steele, long time gardeners in Rapid City and owners of Cottonwood Acres greenhouse, a small mom and pop business that closed many years ago.
Many people gardening now may not have a memory of Stu and Ev and their dedication to the gardening community. That is a shame. They were skilled and vigorous promoters of growing from seed. They taught the value of growing one’s own food. They were early fans of J.I. Rodale and the organic movement. They used rain barrels and extended the season with cold frames. And always there was a reverence about the miracle of plant growth.
At the ceremony Brenda Pates reminded the gathered friends that Ev was forever and always a teacher. Brenda observed accurately that many Master Gardeners today continue to teach some of the things they learned from Ev.
Years ago I asked Ev to speak to a kindergarten class where I was a teacher’s aide. It was spring and we were planting bean seeds in paper cups. There wasn’t much magic in that, I thought. Ev brought a packet of wax begonia seeds that are unbelievably small — 2,000,000 seeds in an ounce. She poured some of them into her hand and told the children that each tiny seed was a miracle. She said that in each seed, smaller than a dust mote, was the potential for the roots, leaves and flowers — the entire life of a plant. She said she always thought of that as a miracle.
I do too. Every day.