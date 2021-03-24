CATHIE DRAINE: The glorious clutter where insects winter

Wanting to be an educated host for the beneficial insects, I asked Patrick Wagner, an entomologist at the SDSU Cooperative Extension office in Rapid City, for a list of beneficial insects that commonly overwinter in garden debris in our area. All of these would be disturbed by cleaning the garden too early. Some of these we know; others we probably need to know. His list is: lady bugs, minute pirate bugs, assassin bugs, hoverflies, tachinid flies, solitary bees, butterfly larvae and pupae, and the predatory arthropod centipedes.

To be fair, I can assume that some less-than-beneficial insects also decided to have a winter sleep-over in our garden. I have watched the many and varied insects in our garden achieve a sort of insect truce by eating each other or being snacks for the birds. Our garden has minimal insect damage because of a varied, healthy insect population that controls itself.

One of the best resources for learning about these insects is “Garden Insects of North America” by Whitney Cranshaw which is available in the Rapid City Public Library. His chapter titles like Leaf Chewers, Gall Makers and Root and Tuber and Bulb Feeders make the book easy to use. The photographs are exceptional.