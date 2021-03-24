CATHIE DRAINE: The glorious clutter where insects winter

Like many gardeners, I prowl the garden between the predictable spring snows, looking for signs of life amidst the clutter of mulch and fallen stems and leaves of last year’s flowers. It is glorious clutter, the organic blanket of debris from last year’s garden covering the soil.
There are many reasons I am happy with the clutter and that might seem unusual for they embrace Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to include soil health guidelines of the Natural Resources Conservations Service, an entomological reminder about our local insects, and the wisdom of a new way to learn at nature — biomimicry.
The soil health precepts of the NRCS make sense any time of the year: keep soil covered, minimize soil disturbance, plant diversity, maintain living roots in the soil, and integrate livestock. Our chickens presented their case for having access to the garden, but it was denied.
There is another reason I leave the remains of healthy plants in and on the garden over the winter. That debris, the flower stalks, and leaves and mulch provide a convenient home for many beneficial insects that overwinter in the garden. If I were to clean the garden to bare soil in the fall, that would reduce the shelter for many beneficial insects that might choose to overwinter there. Likewise, if I were to tidy up the garden too early this spring, that also would disturb or expose or possibly damage those beneficial insects.
Wanting to be an educated host for the beneficial insects, I asked Patrick Wagner, an entomologist at the SDSU Cooperative Extension office in Rapid City, for a list of beneficial insects that commonly overwinter in garden debris in our area. All of these would be disturbed by cleaning the garden too early. Some of these we know; others we probably need to know. His list is: lady bugs, minute pirate bugs, assassin bugs, hoverflies, tachinid flies, solitary bees, butterfly larvae and pupae, and the predatory arthropod centipedes.
To be fair, I can assume that some less-than-beneficial insects also decided to have a winter sleep-over in our garden. I have watched the many and varied insects in our garden achieve a sort of insect truce by eating each other or being snacks for the birds. Our garden has minimal insect damage because of a varied, healthy insect population that controls itself.
One of the best resources for learning about these insects is “Garden Insects of North America” by Whitney Cranshaw which is available in the Rapid City Public Library. His chapter titles like Leaf Chewers, Gall Makers and Root and Tuber and Bulb Feeders make the book easy to use. The photographs are exceptional.
My third reason to delay cleaning the garden has to do loosely with the concept of biomimicry, a new area in science developed by biologist Janine Benyus. I watched her TED talks and was struck by her basic tenet: she said, “learning about nature is one thing, but learning from nature is another. She would ask, “What would nature do?”
Indeed, at the end of the year what does nature do? Time, temperature and weather create a messy garden to protect the soil and the creatures that live in and on it over the winter. So, I learn that my garden and the insects it hosts want to stay asleep under the blanket of debris until it lets me know, by beginning to grow, that it is ready for me to tend it.
Cathie Draine is a Black Hill native and a life-long gardener. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.