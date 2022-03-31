CATHIE DRAINE:The many benefits of regenerative gardening

One of the joys of writing a garden column is the predictable abundance of websites, emails, catalogs and other promotional material that comes with the job. I recently received a document from the Home Garden Seed Association, HGSA, a trade group of sixty-five flower and vegetable seed companies. Formed within the last two decades, they produce a number of helpful sites for those who grow from seed, or ‘how nature grows’ according to their website. The HGSA document I received is a short course on regenerative gardening.

Regenerate means, broadly, to renew life or to bring new life – à la starfish that can grow a new limb. Applied to gardening, it means to restore life to the soil or to garden in a way that is healthy for the soil and not destructive. For centuries, farmers knew the value of mulching and composting and returning organic debris to the fields. The last one hundred years has seen great changes in agriculture as more demands are made on chemically-supported soils. Recently, due in part to the effects of the pandemic, more and more persons are turning to home gardening.

I was pleased to see that the Home Garden Seed Association was promoting valuable practices, also encouraged by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, that are easy to understand and also easy to apply in every garden.

First, encouraged by the HGSA, the gardener should plant lots of flowers and herbs amidst the vegetables to create a healthy plant ecosystem above ground as well as a robust soil food web beneath the soil. The value of this is obvious. Different flowers and herbs will draw many varieties of pollinators and beneficial insects. A variety of root systems (the primary plant’s as well as those of the flowers or herbs) ensures a robust and varied beneficial bacterial and micro-organism community in the rhizosphere.

Second, compost kitchen waste. Find the most simple, least expensive and least arduous method of composting that fits your garden’s needs and your ability. At its most basic, as soon as the weather allows, bury in shallow holes clean kitchen waste in the garden. Candidates for this effort would include used tea and coffee grounds, vegetable and fruit peels that have either been reduced to a slurry in a blender or food processor or chopped into small bits, and crushed egg shells. Fling used coffee grounds into the garden. This is fun to do rather dramatically because no one has the faintest idea what you are doing. Tuck teabags and coffee filters under the mulch. Create a compost unit from three 17 inch used tires. Stack the tires and site it for easy year-round access. Check YouTube for many suggestions for using tires. We have a stack of three tires between the rose bushes that has been ‘working’ all winter and will be ‘harvested’ this spring for compost to use when the tomatoes are planted.

Next, keep the soil covered either with year-round mulch or, if space allows, a cover crop. Remember that the life in the soil eats constantly and it needs to be well fed to produce healthy plants.

Importantly, disturb the soil as little as possible, and that means more than ‘Keep to the path’. Tilling or vigorous digging destroys the structure of the soil and it is this structure that allows the soil to breathe and creates air and water channels in the soil.

Although it may be a challenge emotionally to make the garden bird and insect friendly, the experiences of many gardeners, myself included, is that by inter-planting a variety of herbs, flowers, and vegetables, turning row crops into square foot gardens, each square filled with a variety of plants, and being aware of what’s happening in the garden can reduce the need for pesticide use significantly or totally.

One must ask: how can following these suggestions lead to healthy soil? Why do we keep talking about this ‘regenerative gardening.’ I would say we do this because healthy soil is our first and most important crop. And, at a minimum, if the least we do is return the garden debris to the soil as compost, we are well on our way of understanding and practicing regenerative and life restoring behavior in the garden.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net

