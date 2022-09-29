CATHIE DRAINE: The natural gift of composting in fall

On Sept. 26, The New Yorker magazine had a daily humor cartoon that struck me as equally funny and serious. The cartoon by Robert Leighton featured two people walking through a wooded area as one remarked, “It was a rainy spring and a dry summer, so the foliage should be earlier or later or better or worse than usual.”

That’s it. We seem to be in a state of "used to be" or "might be" or "ought to be." That the climate is changing seems clear, although there remains vigorous debate on all the causes.

We gardeners are currently resident in the world of what do I do now? Do I do the same as always in the fall — whatever that might have been, or do I rethink some of my practices — whatever those might have been? If I do something new — what do I do?

All of this self-questioning makes perfect sense to me for one reason: as gardeners we grow two crops a year. The first and most important is the soil. The second is what the soil grows for us — our gardens. So now, we set about caring for the soil, the one thing over which we have influence.

Long ago I left controlling the sun and the wind and the water to the gods of myth or natural forces.

What is the easiest and least expensive action we can take to benefit the garden? Rake those leaves that decorate the lawns, mow them to comminute them if that is an option and have a pile ready to spread on the garden after the first frost. After you water the pile of leaves, spread them and water again. The leaves will protect the soil, help it hold moisture, all of which will protect and feed the soil all winter.

That is easy task number one. Here is an alternative easy task. Build a compost pile and don’t let it scare you. Take as your model the tree which produces leaves, drops them in the fall and those fallen leaves will rot over the winter and fertilize the tree so it can produce more leaves. For small gardens in small places, simply pile the leaves in a corner of the garden, water them and let them rot.

Here is another easy and inexpensive task option. If you have an area in or near the garden that is flat and about two feet square, pick up three used 17-inch tires from a tire shop, usually at no charge, and place them one atop the other with the bottom tire on bare ground.

Place into that a selection of debris from the garden, chopped small (comminuted) as well as coffee and tea grounds, vegetable and fruit peels and egg shells. Anything but meat, oils, animal waste works well. Put a lid of sorts on the top tire. We use an old grill grate and top that with a heavy rock or brick.

Through the fall and winter add to that your kitchen scraps as they become available as well as a pint or so of water each time you add material. Because of the fresh air there is no odor which might interest predators.

Interesting things happen: over a winter I have never been able to get more than two tires full. That tells me that biodegrading is taking place, slowly and steadily over the winter. And sure enough, when I harvest the tires in the spring, I have a lovely wheelbarrow filled with divine, sweet smelling new soil to use in the garden.

These small tires are easy to handle when it is harvest time. Simply slip the top tire to the ground where it becomes the new bottom tire. Scrape the newly formed soil from the second tire and place it in the wheelbarrow. Lift the bottom tire and remove the soil and that tire becomes the new top tire.

It’s easy and inexpensive and it allows you to have an actively functioning compost system through the winter.

People might have the "compost" barrels that need to be turned. The drawback to those is that they freeze up, do not work in the winter and it is difficult, if not impossible, to turn the barrel.

In small gardens the idea of building bins and flinging decomposing material around to aerate it simply does not work in my opinion. I am now 83 and I can honestly say I was never meant to fling composting material from bin to bin. The processes of nature and I have made tons of compost over the years.

I take as my instructor the trees, the forests and the meadows. Keep the soil covered and let the material that died over the winter slowly become that which feeds new life... compost.