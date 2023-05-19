The rain! The sunshine! The warming nights! The pop-up greenhouses around town! The crowds at the local nurseries! Yes, it's finally spring!

Circle Saturday, May 20th on your calendar because that is the Rapid City Annual Almost Free Plant Share sponsored by the Pennington County Master Gardeners and the Rapid City Garden Club. It is held in the Walter Taylor building (the 4-H building at the Central States Fairground). The doors open at 8:00 a.m. but it is usual for a line to begin before them.

Bring at least one potted and labeled plant to share and receive a coupon for four plants to take home for free. If you have no plants to share, you may buy a numbered coupon for $1.00 which is good for three plants. A limit of three coupons may be purchased.

Plant Share chairman Mary Deibert said, " Participants will be given a numbered coupon and will be admitted to the plant room according to the number on their ticket. Those bringing plants will be admitted first."

Following that, those persons who purchased tickets will be allowed on the plant floor according to the numbers on their tickets. There are always lots of available plants and no one will go home empty-handed.

Another feature of the Plant Share that attracts great interest is the Free Table. All are encouraged to bring garden gear, tools, pots, decor, books, magazines, vases and miscellaneous garden items to be placed on the free table. When the time is announced, any of those items can be removed to be taken home and used.

Members of both the Master Gardeners and the Rapid City Garden Club provide treats and coffee for participants as they wait for the activities to begin. There are also door prizes and general fun for all.

In the plant room there are gardeners to help identify plants as well as answer general gardening questions. There will be seeds available as well.

The gardeners who work to provide this event know full well that one of the aspects of gardening that most of us treasure is the simple but highly fulfilling act of sharing not only our plants, but our experience, observations and encouragement and gardening tales...tall and true.

Few conversations are more fulfilling than listening to an excited gardener describing the newfound joy of gardening, the thrill of making a connection with the power of the soil, the look of wonder on a child's face as she observes a bee on a flower or watches a butterfly visit the garden.

And the connection lengthens with time. This spring, on a day that was barely pleasant, I wandered in the garden exclaiming to LeRoy, "Look 'Splish Splash' the blue geranium is up. That was from Ev Merritt. And here, the rhubarb from Brenda Pates - it's doing well!" Two hyacinth bulbs, a gift from our daughter, are blooming beautifully. Some iris, given to me originally when I was a teenager, have moved with us over the years and are preparing to bloom yet another year.

This plant share began several decades ago as the plant swap and it was a chaotic plant grab and go for a couple of years until Tammy and Mel Glover observed that what we were really trying to do was share and the name was happily changed to reflect this most important aspect of gardening – the simple act of sharing the pleasure of the garden.

Join us at the Plant Share, May 20 at the 4-H building.