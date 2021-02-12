CATHIE DRAINE: There are many ways to grow gardening knowledge

I am a fan of change, progress and the acquisition of new knowledge and new experiences. I had to remember that feeling as my good friend and fellow Master Gardener Brad Morgan and I made the decision to retire the website we had written and maintained for over a decade, blackhillsgarden.com.

This is not to say that there is no need for locally based garden information. There is. There always is. In our case, it was the understandable need of hosting sites to continuously upgrade their services and the simple fact that our personal computers were not up to the task.

Gardeners of all skill levels now can find good to excellent information on YouTube. The content improves constantly. Additionally, many of the seed and plant companies are doing an excellent job of providing educational material about their products and often information on other topics.

Here are some examples that are worth being familiar with. Harvesting History is owned by Barbara Melera, a good friend to many Black Hills gardeners. She provides fascinating history about the plants and seeds being offered. She also has numerous informative videos on YouTube.

Renee’s Garden Seeds website is filled with video tutorials and recipes in addition to being an excellent source of vegetable seeds for container culture.