CATHIE DRAINE: There are many ways to grow gardening knowledge

I am a fan of change, progress and the acquisition of new knowledge and new experiences. I had to remember that feeling as my good friend and fellow Master Gardener Brad Morgan and I made the decision to retire the website we had written and maintained for over a decade, blackhillsgarden.com.
This is not to say that there is no need for locally based garden information. There is. There always is. In our case, it was the understandable need of hosting sites to continuously upgrade their services and the simple fact that our personal computers were not up to the task.
Gardeners of all skill levels now can find good to excellent information on YouTube. The content improves constantly. Additionally, many of the seed and plant companies are doing an excellent job of providing educational material about their products and often information on other topics.
Here are some examples that are worth being familiar with. Harvesting History is owned by Barbara Melera, a good friend to many Black Hills gardeners. She provides fascinating history about the plants and seeds being offered. She also has numerous informative videos on YouTube.
Renee’s Garden Seeds website is filled with video tutorials and recipes in addition to being an excellent source of vegetable seeds for container culture.
Garden writer Margaret Roach’s site, awaytogarden.com, features informative interviews with other skilled gardeners, personal writing and podcasts. She usually features book reviews and author interviews.
For gardeners with limited garden space and/or an interest in permaculture, check out tenthacrefarm.com.
Another site with excellent growing information is underwoodgardens.com. They offer a good selection of garden seeds, resources, recipes and a free newsletter.
John Scheepers Kitchen Garden seeds, kitchengardenseeds.com, offers a wide variety of seeds, horticultural information and recipes.
Closer to home, explore all the gardening information available at the University of Nebraska Lincoln at extension.unl.edu. There is material to download and material on YouTube. South Dakota’s extension site, extension.sdstate.edu, also has information for the home gardener.
Another Midwestern site with much information and videos of assistance to area gardeners is the Kansas State site at hnr.k-state.edu. Explore their publications for information to download.
Information about trees in South Dakota can be found at sdda.sd.gov. Enter ‘Pest Alert’ in the search box to access Dr. John Ball’s regular newsletters.
Speaking for myself, I am saddened that there will be no Pennington County Master Gardener Spring Fever event this year because of Covid. That is an annual gathering that many anticipate. Not this year. The decision about the Plant Share has not yet been made.
So, what can we do? Farm the internet for great ideas and information. Share that information with friends and neighbors. We can share our gardens -- the flowers, the vegetables, the simple pleasure of being in the garden, socially distant if still necessary. Keep on gardening. Grow your knowledge and your pleasure.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines.