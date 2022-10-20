CATHIE DRAINE: There is a place in every garden for a rose

A day or so ago I cut the last rose of summer in our garden. It was “Bonica," still presenting a spray of breathlessly beautiful, two-inch pink blooms. I have loved and grown this remarkable rose for over 30 years.

It is a floribunda rose, a medium bushy shrub, 3- to 5-feet in height with a 4- to 6-foot spread. The pink blooms have an average diameter of 2 to 3 inches with a petal count of 26 to 40. The fragrance is very mild.

“Bonica” is a plant that prefers to produce arching canes tipped with a spray of five to 15 flowers. It needs space in the garden. It is hardy here, growing in most moderately improved soils. It is disease resistant. I feed it a high-quality rose food several times a summer.

It is treasured for its hardiness in this area and its flushes of bloom, usually well into October. It is a very easy-care rose. We cut ours back to about 12 inches when the plant is fully dormant, usually around Thanksgiving, weather permitting. I put several handfuls of straw in and around the crown of the plant and let it sleep.

“Bonica” was developed by justly famous Meilland International, a family-owned rose business based in France. Meilland has developed a number of stunning roses. “Bonica” is included in the Rose Hall of Fame and is a parent of 14 other remarkable roses.

I am not the only person seduced by a sassily beautiful pink rose blooming lustily as the colorful summer days grade to the gray of autumn. In 1805, the Irish poet, Thomas Moore, was inspired by a spray of Rosa "Old Blush" to write the poem, “The Last Rose of Summer," which is now in the public domain:

‘Tis the last rose of Summer,

Left blooming alone;

All her lovely companions

Are faded and gone;

No flower of her kindred,

No rose-bud is nigh,

To reflect back her blushes

Or give sigh for sigh!

I’ll not leave thee, thou lone one,

To pine on the stem;

Since the lovely are sleeping,

Go sleep thou with them.

Thus kindly I scatter

Thy leaves o’er the bed

Where thy mates of the garden

Lie scentless and dead.

So soon may I follow,

When friendships decay,

And from Love’s shining circle

The gems drop away!

When true hearts lie withered,

And fond ones are flown,

Oh! who would inhabit

This bleak world alone?

Roses have pleased and inspired us for centuries. That they are fully part of our lives is demonstrated by their use in perfume and scented soaps, as the prime ingredient in the production of rose water, and as a symbol of love in a floral gift.

There is a place in every garden for a rose.