CATHIE DRAINE: Things to embrace in the new year

Welcome 2023! I am confident that I speak for many when I say that I am very glad to wave goodbye to the last three years. Sparing detail, let’s simply say that we are eager and happy to embrace a new year and its 365 days that we can fill with enthusiasm, promise, new ideas and joy.

High on my list of events and activities that give me joy and hope (two of my favorite emotions) is the beautiful Monarch butterfly. Stephen Scott at Terroir Seeds (underwoodgardens.com) states that the annual Monarch count in California this year was over 300,000, numbers that have not been seen since the fall of 2000. After being thrilled with this news, what do we do? Plant more milkweed in our gardens.

Here’s another. A recently released paper in the journal of Microbial Genomics stated that scientists from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia demonstrated that the “larvae of a darkling beetle, called zophobas morio, can survive solely on polystyrene, commonly called plastic foam.” What excites me about this is increased research is dealing with the problems of an over-abundance of plastic foam which accounts for as much as 30% of landfill space worldwide. After being fascinated by this news, what do we do? Keep an open mind as more research is done and new strategies and agents (insect larvae, for example) help us live in a healthy world.

Here is another great idea. Are you planning to fling an unused, out-of-fashion or worn-out garment in the garbage? Stop and think again. Last year (2022) Earth.org reported that over 92 million tons of textile waste ends up in landfills. Scientific American magazine reported in December 2022 that Sonja Salmon, a polymer scientist at Wilson College of Textiles, North Carolina State University in Raleigh, is breaking down cellulose from discarded textiles and reusing it. The process is chemically interesting but the end result is that cotton as well as cellulose fibers are recovered and some can be made into new materials, not all of which are used for more textile fiber. While the chemists are busy extracting cellulose and working other chemical wonders, what can we do? Obviously, rethink your wardrobe, wear garments longer, donate to thrift stores as well as shop there.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (U.S. Department of Agriculture nrcs.usda.gov) has a newly designed website that is excellent without qualification. Scan it for information on soil health and principles to manage soil for health.

Check out the results of Cop 15 (https://www.unep.org) to read about the “landmark biodiversity agreement.” It is inspiring and needs the informed action of all of us.

Here are more good ideas for those of us who support programs with donations. The Natural Resources Defense Council was formed in 1970 by “a group of law students and attorneys at the forefront of the environmental movement.” The group's website highlights its programs and is supported by donations for persons who participate in that way.

The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation is excellent, informative and supported by donation. Their work is to protect the conservation of invertebrates (think: pollinators) and their environments.

The Rodale Institute (rodaleinstitute.org) has been a leader in education and practice in organic gardening since 1947 and they offer a multitude of opportunities for learning about organic gardening.

And one can always utilize the long nights and cold days to read some of the exceptional books written by scientists, farmers and gardeners that will inspire and enthuse. I recommend “What Your Food Eats” by David Montgomery and Ann Bicklé. His discussion on soil formation and behavior is the best I have found. “Dirt to Soil” by Gabe Brown should inspire every gardener by his discussion of regenerative agriculture. If you prefer video learning, check out The Great Courses for The Science of Gardening, presented by Linda Chalker-Scott, Ph.D. Some may remember her as a speaker at Spring Fever some years ago. Another good video course is Why Insects Matter: Earth’s Most Essential Species, presented by Professor Scott Solomon.

When we consider the condition of the Earth, there is reason for concern, but some productive learning and action gives us much hope that our joy in our beautiful world will continue to sustain us.