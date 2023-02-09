As I think I have said every year in February, this is a strange time for gardeners. Seed catalogs are driving us wild with fabulous seeds and promises of bountiful harvests. The weather is predictably almost unpredictable. Even a mental health stroll through local greenhouses can fall short of ecstasy.

But there are things we can do now.

If your plan is to start seeds indoors, think about all that can be recycled and start collecting small plastic water bottles. Cut them about in half, discard the top part with the cap, make a few small holes in the bottom. When filled with seed starting mixture, they will make excellent little pots. Likewise, save the translucent gallon milk jugs or the gallon vinegar jugs and cut the bottom from those. They will make very good 'hotcaps' for plants set out in the spring. The jugs can be strung on a rope a variety of ways to collect them for storage.

There are YouTube videos that show how to make pots from newspaper and those are fun, a good biodegradable use of newspaper, and they work well.

As you choose cookies and fresh berries at the grocery store, consider which of those might make good seed-starting containers. Coffee cups from your favorite caffeine source are time-tested seed starting containers.

It is important to start seeds at the right time. A good way to do that is to use your internet search engine to find the correct seed starting schedule for your area. For example, by searching for "seed starting dates for vegetables in zone 4," pages of information sites will be shown. As always, read several of those before making your own schedule to determine what is right for you and your garden.

One reads frequently that this summer should be as hot or hotter than last when we saw abundant vegetable damage due to the heat. This might be a good time to reconsider the advice "plant in full sun." I don't think we have our grandfather's full sun. It is much hotter.

We know, for example, that tomatoes will flourish in temperatures between 55 and 85. Our tomatoes were struggling along in much higher temperatures and, predictably, they failed. Green peppers do best in temperatures ranging from 60 degrees to 80 degrees.

In the summer I have those temperatures in my bedroom closet. The point is that we need to rethink just how hot "full sun" is going to be and make plans to protect those plants.

The answer, I feel, is studying how you might be able to use natural shade in the garden, if you have bushes or small trees. Consider planting some hardy vines to become shade providers.

Remember that the western or afternoon sun is the hottest. Shade cloth structures are very helpful and shade cloth will be available at local greenhouses as well as online. In a pinch, old bed sheets or similar items can be used.

Some creative thinking now about how much of what comes into the house can be recycled and reused, when to start your seed, and the impending damaging heat can help us all, not only recycle responsibly, but also think broadly about the very real need to not only grow our gardens but to protect them and ourselves from the heat.