CATHIE DRAINE: 'Tis the season to appreciate the holidays

I am confident that I am not the only person who is earnestly wishing that this holiday season will finally be “normal.” But it won’t, not really… thanks to far too many issues to list.

The reality, I think, is that this year we will celebrate with deeper meanings and feelings. The holiday season is replete with events, traditions, foods and gifts that give us lots of opportunities to speak new feelings. Feelings that have been exposed and made raw by the soul-searing ghastliness of the last few years.

Since the return to togetherness with friends and family is still measured, perhaps we can ponder the words we use.

Merry Christmas is a wish for cheerfulness. That’s good.

Happy New Year. That’s a wish for pleasure and contentment. I surely would wish for a year of contentment.

Joyous New Year. Joy’s Latin root means rejoice and what could be better than a full year of rejoicing?

Thank you is simply a phrase of acknowledgement, as in thanks a lot.

Gratitude is an appreciation for kindness and a wish or intent to return kindness.

Simplifying the situation, I’m certain, is my contention that the words ‘thank you’ are created in the mouth; ‘gratitude’ is created in the heart. Words matter a lot. They are often the keys that turn on action or behavior.

I noticed this careful word choice while watching the British Chelsea flower show programs on Prime TV. It is normally a summer event but it had its time changed to autumn because of the pandemic. I have been struck by how very different the Chelsea display gardens are this year and how differently the commentators speak about them.

Perhaps because the eye candy of the fecund spring/summer displays did not happen this year, there was the first ever extreme emphasis on pollinators, soils, creating havens for insects, small animals and birds, as well as recycling and small space gardening. It seems to me that the commentators at the flower show were speaking more softly about a garden as a sanctuary, a place of healing, peace, and a restorative retreat and source of joy.

We who garden know and treasure these feelings.

Snow or not, the traditional Christmas flowers deliver joy in massive doses. For example, to watch an amaryllis bulb wake up, produce its leaves, then the bloom stem, and then the stunning flowers is joy in daily doses for me. I will return my joy for the near miracle-gift of the amaryllis’ flowering by caring for it as it rests after blooming.

We have reveled at the blood red winter sunrises and sunsets and stand in the yard in silent awe as those gifts of sun and time light our world. The fact that the red happens, according to Science daily.com is because “… the sun is low on the horizon, sunlight passes through more air at sunset and sunrise than during the day, when the sun is higher in the sky. More atmosphere means more molecules to scatter the violet and blue light away from your eyes ... This is why sunsets are often yellow, orange, and red.”

Well, ok. But let’s not lose the magic in the science. As a matter of fact, let’s not lose the magic of this season at all. Keep this poem about the winter solstice by Susan Cooper for the New York Christmas Revels in your heart.

The Shortest Day

So the shortest day came,

and the year died,

And everywhere down the centuries

of the snow-white world

Came people singing, dancing,

To drive the dark away.

They lighted candles in the winter trees;

They hung their homes with evergreen;

They burned beseeching fires all night long

To keep the year alive.

And when the new year’s sunshine blazed awake

They shouted, reveling,

Through all the frosty ages you can hear them

Echoing, behind us – listen!

All the long echoes sing the same delight,

This shortest day.

As promise wakens in the sleeping land;

They carol, feast, give thanks,

And dearly love their friends,

and hope for peace.

And so do we, here, now,

This year and every year.

Welcome Yule!

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native and life-long gardener. She is a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines in Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0