In 1977, the American poet, educator and philosopher Wendell Berry wrote “A Vision.” The first 53 words are a challenge for our time. They ask that we dig deep into ourselves to find wisdom, patience, long-vision, appreciation and commitment to leave an intact world for the lives for which our lives have prepared.
Having painted a paradise in the body of the poem, he states that this vision of what could be, what must be is not a “paradisal dream.” It is possible. And it will be hard.
Much depends on our willingness to behave, to plan, to build in ways that might not profit us directly in our lifetimes. Much also depends on how we see our immediate world. In 1799 the English poet, artist and mystic William Blake wrote to a friend, “The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing which stands in the way.”
The Vision
If we will have the wisdom to survive,
to stand like slow-growing trees
on a ruined place, renewing, enriching it,
if we will make our seasons welcome here,
asking not too much of earth or heaven,
then a long time after we are dead
the lives our lives prepare will live
there, their houses strongly placed
upon the valley sides, fields and gardens
rich in the windows. The river will run
clear, as we will never know it,
and over it, birdsong like a canopy.
On the levels of the hills will be
green meadows, stock bells in noon shade.
On the steeps where greed and ignorance cut down
the old forest, an old forest will stand,
its rich leaf-fall drifting on its roots.
The veins of forgotten springs will have opened.
Families will be singing in the fields.
In their voices they will hear a music
risen out of the ground. They will take
nothing from the ground they will not return,
whatever the grief at parting. Memory,
native to this valley, will spread over it
like a grove, and memory will grow
into legend, legend into song, song
into sacrament. The abundance of this place,
the songs of its people and its birds,
will be health and wisdom and indwelling
light. This is no paradisal dream.
Its hardship is its possibility.
Today, thanks to some thrilling science and to inspired writers, we have the opportunity to understand trees, their part in our world, our relationship, our partnership with them.
Watch the TED talk of Suzanne Simard: How trees talk to each other.
Read novelist Richard Powers gripping book about trees and those who love them, The Overstory: A Novel.
Read Sprout Lands: Tending the Endless Gift of Trees by William Bryant Logan. This is a powerful discussion of the centuries-old relationship of man and trees. He discusses coppice and pollard, now thought of as esthetic pruning strategies, but vital for centuries past. (To see an example of coppice, view the stump with yard-long sprouts in front of the main post office.)
Take to heart a quote from Wendell Berry: “To cherish what remains of the Earth and to foster its renewal is our only legitimate hope of survival.”