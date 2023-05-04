Greeting cards and some calendars are filled with the sort of over-the-top spring prose that makes many a gardener gnash his or her teeth as we wake up most days to winter temperatures, experience some moments of spring late in the morning and possibly a minute or two of summer mid-afternoon, and then watch the temperature drop with the sun.

I want to scream, "That's not fair!" as the greenhouses are overflowing with tempting foliage and flowers and the big box stores are starting their advertisements. And, sadly I think, many gardeners try to push the season.

In the garden we deal with air temperatures and soil temperatures. The air may be warm or warming but the soil temperatures drag behind that and what seems fine to us is not welcome or even beneficial for the plant. This may be a stretch, but put yourself in the place of a radish or a marigold or a tomato. The leaves above ground might be comfortable in the weak sunshine and the temperate air, but the roots are trying to get comfortable and start to grow in cold soil. So, ask yourself: how enthusiastic would you be about being in the garden if your feet (roots) were in cold, often wet ground.

In various garden talks I often make the point that there is no purpose in planting until the soil temperatures at night are at least 50 degrees for a minimum of five days in a row. For many, this is hard to hear even though it is advice supported by mountains of soil data.

My order of Spanish yellow onion transplants has just arrived. Naturally, I am keen to get those in the ground. I checked the correct soil temperature for planting the transplants. If you guessed 50 degrees, you win.

Many gardeners know that plants put in when the soil is warm will catch up quickly with those planted earlier. There is less possibility of plant loss if the planting is held off until the soil is warm.

There are two very easy things to do to replace spring anxiety with spring education. First, buy a thermometer to determine soil temperatures. The least expensive is the six-inch kitchen thermometer available in grocery and hardware stores. Those of us who have an active compost pile usually have the longer probe-type thermometer, available in the greenhouses and online. Either will work. Check each plot where you want to plant at about nine in the morning. That will be the coldest reading. Measure the same spot again at three in the afternoon. That will be when the soil is most warm. Keep a record and when the temperatures are appropriate for the plants or seeds that are waiting to be plants, start planting.

The second easy thing to do is use your search engine on the computer to ask for the correct soil temperature. For example, if I ask what is the correct soil temperature for planting tomato plants in zone five, I get the following: soil temperatures should be at least 60 degrees.

If I ask what is the correct time for setting out young kale plants in zone five, I get this: soil temperatures should be between 45 and 50 degrees.

It is true that our growing season is short, but much emotional pain can be avoided by monitoring the changing conditions and getting the plants and seed in the soil at the right time. It is worth it.