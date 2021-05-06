CATHIE DRAINE: Tulips are part of what makes spring special

Many of us chose to grow the ‘florist tulips’ in our own garden. It is a common practice to lift those bulbs after they bloom and (gasp!) throw them away and plant new bulbs that fall. That is because these tulip cultivars are known to lose their color and vigor over time. I keep mine and let them more or less naturalize. I had a clump of ‘Queen of Night,’ the dark, dark purple cultivar, that bloomed well every spring for over a decade. For folks who leave the tulips alone, it is important to allow the plant to wither back naturally and not be in haste to ‘tidy up’. The plant needs the nutrition that is being stored in the bulb as the foliage withers.

In truth, I lost my heart over 30 years ago to the little species tulips, also known as botanical tulips, wild tulips or rock garden tulips. These are small, eye-catching, hardy, early bloomers with colors rarely if ever seen in the florist tulips. Decades ago, a friend gave me a handful of tiny tulipa tarda bulbs and I planted them, not knowing they would delight us as bright yellow and white, low-growing star-shaped blooms. A clump of these develops into large, splashy displays of spring sunshine. These take care of themselves and only ask a sunny spot where they may dazzle.

The little tulipa tarda was first introduced into European gardens in 1590. I have to believe they have been making gardeners’ hearts happy every year since then.

Species tulips are easy to find by searching on the web for species, botanical or wild tulips. They open in the sun of day and close at night. Few of the plants are over eight inches tall. Check out these little bulbs that have been winning hearts for centuries. Some well-known ones are t. humilis, t. bakerii, t. batalini, t. clusiana and of course, tulipa tarda.

Cathie Draine is a Black Hills Native. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0