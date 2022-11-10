CATHIE DRAINE: Tulips will brighten your spring garden

Some gardeners and garden writers are wildly free with extreme emotions when describing being “passionate” or “seduced” or “in love” with various flower varieties or species. But to say one was “introduced” to a new floral species seems to lack the genuine excitement of discovering a fondness, a lasting and growing pleasure with a new floral friend.

Thus it was, almost 40 years ago when Davey Dale, a gardener friend in Tilford, gave me an iris that I had lusted for and included some little tulipa tarda bulbs.

“These are fun,” he said. “They multiply.”

That was masterful understatement. What he didn’t say was that I would truly love these and that they would be my introduction to some of the most beautiful and exciting spring flowers and one of my greatest garden pleasures – the little species and botanical wild tulips that brighten the garden every spring.

These tulips have only become popular and more widely available in the last decade or so. Some varieties can now be found in the big box stores in addition to specialty growers and merchants on line. They are a great choice for this area because they are dependably hardy, critter resistant, naturalize and are lovely when planted close together to make a ‘statement “ or a pretty show. They do well in rock gardens and in masses in borders.

Some are described as species tulips. These are much smaller than the familiar hybrids, have more interesting foliage and multiple blooms per stem. They are dependably perennial and will naturalize.

Others of these plants are described as botanical tulips which is understood to mean "closest to what can be found in nature.” The stems on these are very short and the flowers can appear to be in bloom close to the ground as they are emerging from the bulb.

Harvesting-history.com is my source for these wild treasures. They give a history of the bulbs. “Species Tulips originated in the mountains of Central Asia, like the Tien Shan mountains of Kazakhstan. In these rugged regions they populated hillsides and meadows in vast drifts often growing in elevations above 10,000 feet. From these regions, they were collected and carried west by enterprising travelers along the trade routes to the westernmost parts of the Ottoman Empire," the website states.

“In the 16th century, these tulips made their way into Europe, smuggled out of Constantinople in the diplomatic pack of the Flemish ambassador, Ogier de Busbecq. Clusters of these tulips began showing up on the terraced vineyards and in the olive groves of France and Italy where they flourished in the much more hospitable environments,” the website states.

This year I have purchased “Persian Pearl” and am very eager to see it in bloom. It is one of these exceptional species tulips and has deep, magenta-rose flowers which reveal a buttercup-yellow star on the inside. Persian Pearl's unusual exterior showcases a silver-gray flush, making them as pretty closed as they are open. They are also dependably perennial and deer resistant.

In addition to our tulipa tarda, which reliably brighten the spring garden with their flushes of yellow, we have selections from the following species tulips: Saxatilis, Turkestanica, Unifolia, Clusiana. One that I did not purchase this year, but surely should have is Tulipa Humilis Alba Coerulea Oculata. If my Latin is still with me, that description is ‘white with blue eye’. And that is exactly what this little gem is: a stark white flower with a stunning blue center that opens to the sun.

For a treat, use your search engine to find tulipsinthewild.com. This is a slideshow of plantsmen and tulip hunters searching for the wild tulips in the high mountains and meadows of the countries where these tulips originated. At the bottom of the page, click on To the Slideshow to see the flowers (swipe right) and then click on To the Interactive Map to see the source of the bulbs.

Then, make a plan to enjoy some of these in your own garden next year.