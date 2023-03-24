In my view, understanding the activity of the soil food web and its benefits is the key to fostering success in the home garden.

Elaine Ingham, Ph.D., is generally understood to be the primary contemporary authority on the soil food web. Her studies led her to create a number of spin-off and educational businesses, regarded by some as spurious. However, her academic research is valid and vital to understanding how the massive population of soil fungi, nematodes, protozoa, bacteria and others work to sustain life in healthy soil.

I have often pondered the general atavistic disdain, disgust or simple dismissal of the creatures in the soil that we can see. We recoil in horror at the appearance of the fungus slime mold, we have little time for earwigs, beetles, worms and other creatures that call soil home. For some reason, we think that 'good soil' should look like bagged potting soil. It is worth remembering that the bagged product is almost always sterile, having been treated with heat to kill pathogens, seeds or any living creatures.

We are familiar with the vertical food chain in simple terms: the cow eats the grass and then we eat the cow. The soil food web is gloriously more complicated. Wikipedia has an excellent discussion of the process which I recommend.

Begin by understanding that the web gives life to the soil, moving nutrients from, for instance, organic plant residue as well as plant roots. That material is consumed by bacteria and fungi which are consumed by other members of the web. It is an eat and be eaten environment creating and depositing nutrients in the process.

Appreciating the presence of an active soil food web in one's garden soil can seem difficult because the primary actors are mostly too small to see.

So, how do we know we have an active food web in the garden? If plant debris left on the surface of the soil as simple debris or compost in the fall is mostly gone in the spring — the web is working. If you perform the worm test in the spring and a spade full of soil contains 3-5 angleworms — the web is working. If you find the fine white hairs of mycorrhizae in wood mulch — the web is working. If the robins are working the garden in the spring for worms — the web is working.

What do we do to keep the soil food web fed and working to keep the soil healthy? It has been known for more than a century that the abundance of microbes in soil is directly proportional to the organic matter content of the soil. Therefore, we feed the soil the organic material it desires: compost, plant litter and organic mulches. Generally speaking, flower and vegetable gardens prefer bacterially dominated mulches and trees and shrubs prefer fungally dominated material (wood chips).

Wikipedia describes the above ground food web: "... energy moves from producers (plants) to primary consumers (herbivores — any animal or insect that feeds on plants) and then to secondary consumers (predators — animals or insects that eat others in the web community). This chain of energy transferring from one species to another can continue several more times, but eventually ends. At the end of the food chain, decomposers such as bacteria and fungi break down dead plant and animal material into simple nutrients."

In the simplest terms, what must the gardener know about the soil food web? First, soil needs to be covered with organic material — mulch, compost or living plants or cover crops. Second, know that there are billions of life forms living, working, eating, being eaten and creating the chemistry that promotes healthy plants. Third, know that the most efficient way to destroy this vital community is by tilling the soil and destroying the structure created by the soil life forms. Fourth, be reassured that opening the soil shallowly to create a row for seeds or simply digging a small hole for a started plant is adequate. Undisturbed, healthy, working soil creates all the air passages and soil peds to allow the soil to breathe, water to penetrate and roots to move through the soil.

Quell the atavistic urge to recoil or kill any of the soil creatures. They all have their place and their function in the food web. In our gardens, they work for us.