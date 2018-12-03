Dec. 5 is World Soil Day, sponsored by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Its theme is to raise awareness of the virtually invisible and highly destructive, if not dangerous, pollution in our soils. One third of global soils are degraded — unusable. Populations and urbanization are spreading. Soils, globally, upon which all living things depend for survival, are in peril.
This is not the time to preach or promote “sustainability,” for who wants to continue or maintain the damage to our soils and environment at the current rate?
For most of our recent history we have been in the thrall of chemical inputs to “restore” the soil. However, in the last decade or so, soil biology, physics, chemistry, and other areas of soil study, ably assisted by sophisticated laboratory tools, have unlocked and exposed many of the living systems that flourish and maintain healthy soil. This has brought greater understanding of soil dynamics to all who revere the soil and are committed to regenerate stressed soils.
Regeneration is a word that hasn’t quite made it into familiar gardening magazines and websites. We need to add it to our gardening vocabulary because it means to restore life or vivify.
Here are resources, easily available online or in libraries, to read between now and spring. They are a gift to every gardener’s mind.
• “Plowman’s Folly” by Edward Faulkner, (University of Oklahoma Press, 1943) a book still in print, asked the question, “What is the scientific basis for plowing?” There is no scientific reason. None.
• David Montgomery, “The Hidden Half of Nature,” “Dirt: The Erosion of Civilizations” and “Growing a Revolution: “Bringing Our Soil Back to Life.” Montgomery is a geomorphologist at the University of Washington.
• Jon Stika, “A Soil Owner’s Manual” and Gabe Brown, “Dirt to Soil,” describe their success in restoring their soil in Wisconsin and North Dakota following the principles of regenerative agriculture.
• As science has brought more understanding of how healthy soil functions, the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has made excellent, science-based information available. Home gardeners are advised to follow the simple five rules to promote soil health (to regenerate): limit soil disturbance, keep the soil surface covered, diversify, keep living roots in the soil, and, on farms and ranches, integrate animals in the soil/crop production and soil health efforts.
• Search “regenerative agriculture” for YouTube presentations. They are excellent.
Since this is the season for exchanging gifts and inspiring thoughts, consider this quote from Wendell Berry (1934 -), American poet, novelist, social critic and farmer, as a gift to the heart of each of us who cherishes our land and all that live in and on it.
"We have lived our lives by the assumption that what was good for us would be good for the world. We have been wrong. We must change our lives so that it will be possible to live by the contrary assumption, that what is good for the world will be good for us. And that requires that we make the effort to know the world and learn what is good for it."
― from The Long-Legged House