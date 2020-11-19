CATHIE DRAINE: Weed-killing products can pollute compost

Area gardeners who went to get Rapid City landfill compost several weeks ago to add to their gardens as they prepared the beds for winter might have been surprised to be told that the compost was temporarily not available. An alert from the landfill on October 15 stated that testing had indicated the presence of the chemicals Quinclorac, Clopyralid and MCPP, none of which should be in compost.

Coming Digs columns will discuss several of these chemicals and the over-the-counter familiar yard and garden products that contain them. In this column we discuss what makes these products attractive and how to understand the label and learn more about the product.

Assuming that some dandelions or other equally irritating weeds are causing you emotional distress, you might find yourself in a local greenhouse, hardware or big box store surveying the labels of products that promise to kill the weeds.

The first thing to do is to open and read the product label on the container or take a photo of it and do more research at home. This is not always an easy job, but it is important to do, especially if one is considering purchasing an unfamiliar product.