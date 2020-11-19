CATHIE DRAINE: Weed-killing products can pollute compost

Area gardeners who went to get Rapid City landfill compost several weeks ago to add to their gardens as they prepared the beds for winter might have been surprised to be told that the compost was temporarily not available. An alert from the landfill on October 15 stated that testing had indicated the presence of the chemicals Quinclorac, Clopyralid and MCPP, none of which should be in compost.
Coming Digs columns will discuss several of these chemicals and the over-the-counter familiar yard and garden products that contain them. In this column we discuss what makes these products attractive and how to understand the label and learn more about the product.
Assuming that some dandelions or other equally irritating weeds are causing you emotional distress, you might find yourself in a local greenhouse, hardware or big box store surveying the labels of products that promise to kill the weeds.
The first thing to do is to open and read the product label on the container or take a photo of it and do more research at home. This is not always an easy job, but it is important to do, especially if one is considering purchasing an unfamiliar product.
As an example, the label of glyphosate, Roundup for Lawn Weeds, promises to kill weeds without harming the lawn. But the very small print reads, ‘When used as directed.’ To learn more, Google for ‘Roundup-Original specimen label’. One of the first statements in this 20-page document is: ‘It is a violation of Federal law to use this product in any manner inconsistent with its labeling.’ This lengthy sample label provides information about every possible use of the product, when, where, how much, and how often the product can be applied. The label on the container in the store will have much less information — but read it fully and carefully.
The plant-killing action of glyphosate should be familiar to all gardeners. The chemical is effective on all green, living plant tissue by blocking specific processes of plant growth. Many people feel comfortable with Roundup type products because it is generally understood that glyphosate is inert in soil. But know that that depends on the type of soil, moisture content and myriad other factors. To check your general knowledge about glyphosate, Google ‘npic.orst.edu general fact sheet glyphosate’.
Many gardeners have concern about grass and weeds treated with a Roundup-like product being put into and used from a compost pile. An excellent discussion about this is to be found by Googling ‘Roundup-product in the Compost Bin? – Ask an Expert’. This is a very helpful site and all its information should be explored by conscientious gardeners.
It should be remembered that the earlier unfortunate presence of Quinclorac, Clopyralid and MCPP in the landfill mulch was a temporary condition. We all know the value of mulch as a provider of nutrients to the soil, as a weed preventer, as a product that holds moisture, and as a soil temperature moderator. But there is a valuable lesson to be learned. A compost pile must be fed carefully. It is not a garbage dump. Carefully maintained in the home garden, the compost pile is your bridge to the wonders of life in the soil.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
