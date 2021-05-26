CATHIE DRAINE: Why gardening continues to grow on us

For the ones who bore the earth

Without a great deal of girth,

Whose excrement left behind

Supports the life of mankind.”

This is also the time gardeners thin and share their plants and a great deal of generosity, informal teaching, socializing, and excitement happens. Every gardener I know has experienced what we could call joy-sharing. It is celebration and encouragement enjoyed between gardeners when, for example, a plant or process never before tried is a raging success. It is one of those joy-saturated moments when one is simply enveloped in the feeling of someone else’s success, happiness, or pleasure.

Buddhism has a word for that. It is Muditā and it means joy or the pleasure that comes from delighting in other people's well-being.

Gardens can make that happen.

British gardeners throughout England and beyond celebrated Garden Day on May 9 and, given the dark and dreadful year we have just passed through, the purpose of the movement was to highlight the vital benefits of gardens for our health and well-being. Special emphasis was placed on why gardens are good for us.