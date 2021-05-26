CATHIE DRAINE: Why gardening continues to grow on us

In every special project, or ordinary task or undertaking, there comes a time of hiatus, defined elegantly as a pause or a gap in a sequence or process and defined commonly as a ‘break.’
Thus it was with me recently. Most of the early garden cleaning, trimming and uncovering was done and I found extra time to ponder what I had read over the winter and to reflect, review and reorganize my garden thoughts.
Recently, I was part of a group of gardeners who were participating in a class taught by Brenda Pates on composting. She began the class by asking if we do worm surveys in our garden soil. It’s an easy task and more to the point, it provides the gardener with an excellent assessment of the health of the soil. Put an earth fork into the soil and turn over a large clod of it. Are there worms there? How many? Are they active? Large?
Gardeners find heathy, active worms in healthy soil. It’s that simple. If worms are lacking, learn to compost, mulch and feed the soil to restore it to health and the worms will come.
In my state of pleasant rumination and speaking of earthworms, I remembered a verse that Jerry Wright had written as a Valentine paean to earthworms years ago:
“If I could produce a sonnet
These words would be upon it.
For the ones who bore the earth
Without a great deal of girth,
Whose excrement left behind
Supports the life of mankind.”
This is also the time gardeners thin and share their plants and a great deal of generosity, informal teaching, socializing, and excitement happens. Every gardener I know has experienced what we could call joy-sharing. It is celebration and encouragement enjoyed between gardeners when, for example, a plant or process never before tried is a raging success. It is one of those joy-saturated moments when one is simply enveloped in the feeling of someone else’s success, happiness, or pleasure.
Buddhism has a word for that. It is Muditā and it means joy or the pleasure that comes from delighting in other people's well-being.
Gardens can make that happen.
British gardeners throughout England and beyond celebrated Garden Day on May 9 and, given the dark and dreadful year we have just passed through, the purpose of the movement was to highlight the vital benefits of gardens for our health and well-being. Special emphasis was placed on why gardens are good for us.
Sue Stuart-Smith, British psychiatrist, psychotherapist and avid gardener, wrote an eagerly received book, “The Well-Gardened Mind” based mostly on her work with gardens and gardener patients as therapy in various settings. Stuart-Smith comments that gardening connects us with nature’s powers of renewal and in uncertain times provides people with a psychological lifeline.
For many of us the beauty and sensory stimulation of the garden is restorative. When my favorite rose bush, Therese Bugnet, is covered in highly fragrant pink roses, I can be found, jostling for space amongst the blossoms with the bees — both of us drawn to the utterly sublime scent.
If we are fortunate, our gardens can become portals to the sometimes inspiring, sometimes terrifying phenomena that is our physical world. And the feelings delivered bring with its escape into the sublime, a caution, spoken beautifully by Chief Seattle (1788-1866), Squamish leader:
“Whatever befalls the earth
Befalls the sons and daughters of the earth.
We did not weave the web of life;
We are merely a strand in it.
Whatever we do to the web,
We do to ourselves.”
Cathie Draine is a Black Hills native and lifelong gardener. Contact her at cathiedraine@rap.midco.net.