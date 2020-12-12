DRAINE: A closer look at the herbicide Dicamba

The third ingredient is Dimethylamine salt of dicamba: 3,6-dichloro-o-anisic acid, known commonly as dicamba.

I asked Mark Fanning at Warne Chemical why a product (Trimec), marketed as a broad leaf weed killer needed three ingredients, all of which basically kill the broadleaf weeds in a similar manner. Mark said that the three chemicals create a synergy that makes the trio of chemicals more effective than any one chemical on its own.

But what effect might this have on our garden soil? Dicamba has a half-life of 60 days and depending on the soil type, moisture and other factors can take as long as 180 days to have no impact.

Additionally, dicamba has been the villain in numerous lawsuits by growers for damage caused by dicamba drift — the chemicals carried in the air to other crops, causing great damage.

Products containing dicamba are commonly available to home gardeners. While it looks daunting to understand product labels, a little time spent on the computer (or, as mentioned, on the phone) will deliver the information that a gardener needs to know when considering the purchase and use of these products.

It seems important to me to consider not only the advertised good that these products might deliver, but also the harm or even the danger. Choice is good. Educated choice is much better.

Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.

