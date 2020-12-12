DRAINE: A closer look at the herbicide Dicamba

U.S. Right to Know (usrtk.org) describes itself as “an investigative research group focused on promoting transparency for public health... working globally to expose corporate wrongdoing and government failures that threaten the integrity of our food system, our environment and our health.”
One of its recent newsletters discussed the herbicide, Dicamba. It stated, “dicamba (3,6-dichloro-2-methoxybenzoic acid) is a broad-spectrum herbicide first registered in 1967. The herbicide is used on agricultural crops, fallow land, pastures, turfgrass and rangeland. Dicamba is also registered for non-agricultural uses in residential areas and other sites, such as golf courses where it is primarily used to control broadleaf weeds such as dandelions, chickweed, clover and ground ivy.’
Dicamba’s mode of action is as an auxin agonist: it is a synthetic growth hormone that acts on the plant’s natural growth hormone — auxin — to produce uncontrollable growth that leads to plant death. The National Pesticide Information Center, npic@ace.orst.edu, states that more than 1,000 products sold in the United States include dicamba.
Gardeners might be familiar with dicamba in the familiar over-the-top broad leaf weed killer, Trimec. Checking the label (Google: Trimec label) is a trip back in time to chemistry class or a call to Warne Chemical in Rapid City. You will see that Trimec contains three chemicals, one, the familiar broadleaf weed killer 2-4-D. chemically known as dimethylamine salt of 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid and dimethylamine salt of (+)-(R)-2-(2-methyl- 4-chlorophenoxypropionic acid. This second ingredient is another broadleaf weed killer, know to some by its abbreviation, MCPP or Mecoprop. This is a common general use herbicide found in many household weed killers and "weed-and-feed" type lawn fertilizers. It is primarily used to control broadleaf weeds. It is important to know that it is both a pre- and post-emergent killer.
The third ingredient is Dimethylamine salt of dicamba: 3,6-dichloro-o-anisic acid, known commonly as dicamba.
I asked Mark Fanning at Warne Chemical why a product (Trimec), marketed as a broad leaf weed killer needed three ingredients, all of which basically kill the broadleaf weeds in a similar manner. Mark said that the three chemicals create a synergy that makes the trio of chemicals more effective than any one chemical on its own.
But what effect might this have on our garden soil? Dicamba has a half-life of 60 days and depending on the soil type, moisture and other factors can take as long as 180 days to have no impact.
Additionally, dicamba has been the villain in numerous lawsuits by growers for damage caused by dicamba drift — the chemicals carried in the air to other crops, causing great damage.
Products containing dicamba are commonly available to home gardeners. While it looks daunting to understand product labels, a little time spent on the computer (or, as mentioned, on the phone) will deliver the information that a gardener needs to know when considering the purchase and use of these products.
It seems important to me to consider not only the advertised good that these products might deliver, but also the harm or even the danger. Choice is good. Educated choice is much better.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
