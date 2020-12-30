DRAINE: Find gratitude after a year of despair

“Whew!” might be the word of the moment. 2020, draped with tragedy and myriad negative adjectives, is almost history. I should be writing brightly about the beauty of holiday flowers — poinsettias and paperwhites. But I want to write about gratitude, yes, gratitude in a year of awfulness.
The following thought was included in a message from Barb Melera at Harvesting History, a website that focuses on heirloom offerings. “2020 was a year of impossible challenges, grief, anger, frustration and many more negative factors. All of us need to remind ourselves ... that this earth that so many of us love always blesses us with the hope of spring...”
That’s it! I thought. Blessed with hope of Spring. Suddenly, I felt gratitude for that reassurance. “It is essential to remember gratitude is a choice, not an emotion,” says Robert A. Emmons, a psychology professor at the University of California at Davis and an expert on the science of gratitude.
Gratitude develops from two stages of information processing: affirming and recognizing.
“The attitude of gratefulness is the ability to feel grateful regardless of circumstances. This is unconditional or non-targeted gratitude," Emmons said. "It is a core aspect of resilience, helpful in times of crisis.”
I thought seriously about Emmons’ words and asked myself if I could feel unconditional gratitude regardless of circumstances.
With our house among the many that will not welcome friends and family to dinners and parties this year, we chose to welcome and enjoy the stellar holiday light displays. It is as though families are putting exceptional creativity, energy, and an attitude of ‘Take that, Covid!’ celebration into brightly lit homes, trees, yards. The lights are a true Christmas gift, and we are grateful.
We are delighted that we are still receiving real Christmas cards in the mailbox. I am grateful that friends took the time to write and I treasure that personal effort. I choose to feel gratitude for the care and time invested in each card.
This has also been a year of unmeasurable loss and tears. The volume of grief has cut to the bone, stripping people of joy, hope, the communion of friends and putting more value on sustaining memories for which we choose to be grateful.
Tragic events, which could be considered sadly normal in a ‘normal’ year can, in these difficult times, still deliver gratitude. Our greatly loved border collie, Jack, died on December 12. We grieved until restorative memories brought laughter and gratitude for the measure of his loving presence in our family. He also left a dog-sized hole in our hearts.
A friend reminded us that we could honor Jack’s life by giving another animal a forever home. Acknowledging our gratitude for Jack’s life with us, we brought home a replacement from the Black Hills Humane Society. We are profoundly grateful to be loved now by Buddy. We are certain that he is dog-grateful for his new life, even if that includes Oxy, the cat.
I wrote the words ‘gratitude’ or ‘grateful’ 23 times, a repetition that would drive an English teach mad. But this choice matters — this choice of gratitude. And here’s the thing: I feel that gratitude is not quantifiable. It simply is. And... "It is a core aspect of resilience, helpful in times of crisis.”
Let our gift of gratitude sustain us now. Make that choice.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.