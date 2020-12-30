DRAINE: Find gratitude after a year of despair

With our house among the many that will not welcome friends and family to dinners and parties this year, we chose to welcome and enjoy the stellar holiday light displays. It is as though families are putting exceptional creativity, energy, and an attitude of ‘Take that, Covid!’ celebration into brightly lit homes, trees, yards. The lights are a true Christmas gift, and we are grateful.

We are delighted that we are still receiving real Christmas cards in the mailbox. I am grateful that friends took the time to write and I treasure that personal effort. I choose to feel gratitude for the care and time invested in each card.

This has also been a year of unmeasurable loss and tears. The volume of grief has cut to the bone, stripping people of joy, hope, the communion of friends and putting more value on sustaining memories for which we choose to be grateful.

Tragic events, which could be considered sadly normal in a ‘normal’ year can, in these difficult times, still deliver gratitude. Our greatly loved border collie, Jack, died on December 12. We grieved until restorative memories brought laughter and gratitude for the measure of his loving presence in our family. He also left a dog-sized hole in our hearts.