Although we have had days of Christmas card beautiful snow, the frequent days of sunshine give some of us (frustrated gardeners) permission to plan ahead. Thus, my mind turned to some of the most beautiful plants available for this area — Japanese tree peonies, Paeonia suffruticosa.
They are small, shrubby trees with bare branches in winter. In our area a mature plant could be four to five feet wide and approximately three to four feet tall. These plants require the same growing conditions as the more familiar garden peonies. Tree peonies do not, will not transplant happily. Thus, our two, the elegant, fully double yellow and orange "Kinkaku" and "Shikounishikii" with ruffled velvety red petals and brilliant yellow centers were left in the garden in Black Hawk when we moved to town.
These are expensive plants, most online offerings averaging over $60 per plant. But they are long-lived, virtually disease free and produce outrageously abundant blooms. One year Shikounishikii had over 70 blooms. Kinkaku produced huge yellow orange flowers that filled a soup plate. (Not a bowl, a soup plate!)
The blooms on our plants were so abundant and heavy that LeRoy came up with a great plan to support them. Using metal hog panel, he cut a strip just a bit wider than the plant and long enough so it could be bent and placed over the plant like a (hog panel) wire table. In the spring I would make sure that any stem with a bud was pushed through the panel to be supported when the heavy blossom appeared. The foliage hid the hog panel and we had no blooms lying face down in the mulch.
There are two other varieties of peony that might be more familiar. One, the fern leaf peony, Peonia tenuifolia, blooms in the early spring, usually just when the fruit blossoms finish.
The foliage of the fern leaf peony is like a fine brush or pom-pom. The flower blooms right at the end of the bushy stalk. The plant is a good fit for our area because it is native to the steppes of southern Russia and Kazakhstan where it is adapted to growing in the full sun and cold winters, and dry, hot summers.
The other peony variety is a one of the shorter (12-14 inches), earlier peonies usually called rock peonies. "Early Bird" has large, deep red blooms and is favored as a cut flower. The flowers are outstanding, giving bright color to a barely waking spring garden.
I admit I am partial to the four plants named for, I think, good reason. Tree peonies are stunning plants and a gorgeous addition to any garden. Fern leaf peony and Early Bird can be easily divided and shared. Most shared peonies come with stories… they were at grandmother’s house, or from the cemetery, or from a special friend, or rescued when a home was vacated.
All peonies are hardy, beautiful and dependable additions to the garden. And, happily, the deer leave them alone, possibly one of few examples of a deer’s good judgment.