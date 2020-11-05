DRAINE: Spring wheat survives snow to live another day

When the record-setting cold settled upon us recently, I was greatly concerned for my small crop of spring wheat that I had planted as an experiment to furnish nutrients for the soil ecosystem.

Four of us were planting spring wheat in a variety of settings. I was planting in the large plastic (18” x 18”) tubs. Other gardeners were planting the spring wheat in waist-high raised beds and in-ground gardens. A killing freeze would negate our efforts this year and we would have no data.

Therefore, when the snow melted I hiked it to the garden to check on the wheat. And there it was, happily green and growing. Also blooming happily were the tidy bouquets of Queen Charlotte violets and colorful patches of Johnny-Jump-Ups. So, ‘Take that, snow and cold!’ I thought.

I knew that snow had some insulating capabilities, but the cold had been harsh, and my first thought was that the spring wheat project would be toast.

So, I asked the computer about snow as an insulator and found this. According to researchers at Rutgers University, 9 inches of snow cover can make a 42-degree difference in temperature. According to their experiment, if the air temperature is -14 degrees F, the ground temperature under 9 inches of snow would be 28 degrees.