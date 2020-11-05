DRAINE: Spring wheat survives snow to live another day

When the record-setting cold settled upon us recently, I was greatly concerned for my small crop of spring wheat that I had planted as an experiment to furnish nutrients for the soil ecosystem.
Four of us were planting spring wheat in a variety of settings. I was planting in the large plastic (18” x 18”) tubs. Other gardeners were planting the spring wheat in waist-high raised beds and in-ground gardens. A killing freeze would negate our efforts this year and we would have no data.
Therefore, when the snow melted I hiked it to the garden to check on the wheat. And there it was, happily green and growing. Also blooming happily were the tidy bouquets of Queen Charlotte violets and colorful patches of Johnny-Jump-Ups. So, ‘Take that, snow and cold!’ I thought.
I knew that snow had some insulating capabilities, but the cold had been harsh, and my first thought was that the spring wheat project would be toast.
So, I asked the computer about snow as an insulator and found this. According to researchers at Rutgers University, 9 inches of snow cover can make a 42-degree difference in temperature. According to their experiment, if the air temperature is -14 degrees F, the ground temperature under 9 inches of snow would be 28 degrees.
Notice that the temperature of the soil was not given in the above information. I knew our garden soil was still warm because just before the cold snap I had taken its temperature and got readings that averaged in the high 40s. We received at least 9 inches of snow. With no wind, the snow lay as an insulating blanket on the garden and the spring wheat. It was fine. Our garden cover crop project was alive and well.
A cover crop is one grown for the protection and enrichment of the soil. There are many crop varieties that are promoted for pasture restoration or soil health in monocrop settings. There is not much information on cover crops for small home gardens. Hence, we thought that spring wheat, planted when the summer garden is done would germinate quickly and flourish until deep winter cold would kill it. That would extend the benefit of living roots in the soil.
All of this is an attempt to follow the National Resources Conservation Service precepts for maintaining soil health. To review they are; minimize soil disturbance, maximize diversity of plants, keep the soil covered (mulch) and maximize living roots.
Our garden is primarily a large variety of perennial plants, small shrubs and two plum trees. The vegetables are grown in the large pots (think of them as a form of raised beds) and it is that soil that I want to support with the action of the spring wheat. It will die in the heart of winter and the foliage will be on the surface of the pot to degrade into the soil.
We ask a great deal of our garden soil each summer. My hope is that this might be an easy, inexpensive and beneficial way to let the long roots of spring wheat nourish the soil in our raised beds into the winter.
Cathie Draine is a South Dakota Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and a member of the Garden Writers Association. She lives and gardens in Whispering Pines. Contact her at blackhillsgarden.com.
