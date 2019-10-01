Soon there will be the annual collective moan from gardeners as they look over their gardens, the plants turned to browned and drooping bits of frost-killed foliage. At this point we have two choices: clear the garden totally and leave the soil in the growing areas bare. Or, and this is The Big Or, tend to the most important of the fall tasks, feed the soil, cover the soil with its favorite food to consume over the winter.
If this sounds a bit hokey, let Sir Albert Howard, (1873-1920), one of our most influential soil scientists speak: “All the great agricultural systems which have survived have made it their business never to deplete the earth of its fertility without at the same time beginning the process of restoration.”
Disease free vegetable and flower plants can be left in the soil to catch snow above ground and to slowly rot underground to feed the soil bacteria over the winter. Additionally perennial plants (depending on the needs of each variety) can be well mulched with homegrown compost or old straw (from Halloween) or the city yard waste compost. Over the winter coffee grounds and pulverized eggshells can be added to the mulch. If the neighbors ask tell them you are growing a coffee tree and eggplants.
Polymath George P. Marsh (1801-1882), is named by many as the first ecologist by recognizing man’s actions on the earth as irreversible. Although it is discomforting to consider his words, there is undeniable truth to them. “Man is everywhere a disturbing agent. Wherever he plants his foot, the harmonies of nature are turned to discord…All Nature is linked together by invisible bonds and every organic creature, however low, however feeble, however dependent, is necessary to the well-being of some other among the myriad forms of life.”
Marsh’s book, Man and Nature, was published in 1864 and is still in print and available online.
From a scientific point of view, the healthy, well fed, undisturbed soil is the environment that supports the activities of the soil’s first, second and third trophic layers (those creatures that produce food through (1) photosynthesis, (2) the detritivores which feed on dead organic material, especially plant and (3) the shredders ( arthropods — insects and spiders). This constitutes the vital soil food web.
Last, how do we damage our soil? We are ignorant or unaware about the function and action of the soil. Reacting in haste or ignorance, we use or overuse (usually) incorrectly applied fertilizers, weed or insect control chemicals. We expect instant response to our efforts in the garden. Relax. It takes 3-5 years to restore soil health. It can be done by keeping the soil covered with mulch, feeding it what it wants to eat — growing a mix of annuals and perennials, keeping the soil surface covered with organic material — leaves, straw, mulch, wood chips and understanding that once the soil is vigorous and healthy, the single most important task of the gardener is to continue to grow the soil.