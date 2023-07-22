As summer is in full swing, many people are heading outdoors to enjoy fun and adventurous activities. However, it's not just humans who are active during this time. Fleas and ticks are also in full swing, eagerly awaiting a potential host to pass by. While it's impossible to prevent them from getting on your furry friends, there are measures you can take to protect them from the diseases these insects carry.

Ticks are notorious for harboring various debilitating diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Babesiosis. Their bites can also lead to infections, abscesses, paralysis, and even death. Although there are no vaccines against tick bites, using preventatives and regularly checking your pets for ticks can significantly reduce the risk of them contracting these unwanted diseases. It's important to remove ticks as soon as possible since it takes about 12 hours for them to transmit bacteria anaplasma.

Fleas, while less deadly than ticks, can still cause discomfort and carry several unpleasant symptoms. Scratching, itching, biting and hair loss are signs that your furry friend may have unwelcome guests on their skin. When fleas bite, they cause discomfort, prompting the animal to bite at the site and swallow them in the process. Many fleas carry tapeworm larvae, which mature and develop into adult tapeworms within the animal's intestines. In severe cases, animals heavily infested with fleas can experience anemia.

There are various flea and tick preventatives available on the market. It's advisable to consult your veterinarian to determine the most suitable option for your furry friend(s). The veterinarian will consider factors such as the animal's breed, age, health and living environment. Additionally, the number of animals, their activity level, and the presence of children in the household can also influence the choice of preventative measures.

Since humans are also susceptible to these pests, it's essential to follow your veterinarian's advice and protect all animals in your home. While visiting the vet, make sure to ask questions about the recommended preventatives. Understand how to apply the product, where to apply it, and the frequency of application. Inquire about any potential side effects to watch out for and what steps to take in case of a reaction. Your veterinarian will always be available to address any concerns or questions you may have. Keeping your pet safe while enjoying the outdoors is what summer is all about.