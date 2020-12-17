Year in review

Here, Jasmine Pickner-Bell, a member of the Crow Creek Dakota Sioux Tribe, performs a Sacred Hoop Dance. Other indigenous storytellers and speakers were at the forefront of the event, including Darrell Red Cloud and Sequoia Crosswhite.
Gov. Kristi Noem sat in the front row with her family at the event on the stage. Rep. Dusty Johnson can be seen in the back row wearing a mask, the only person on stage to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Donald Trump, Governor Kristi Noem and the entire South Dakota Congressional Delegation of Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson were joined by 7,500 guests at the first fireworks at Mount Rushmore in more than a decade.
Around 7,500 attendees filed in after security checks at Mount Rushmore, which included two rounds of backpack searches, a walk-through metal detector and a handheld metal detector.
No social distancing or mask-wearing policies were enforced at the fireworks event on Friday night, but the U.S. Army continued to comply with COVID-19 mask-wearing guidelines.
One of 7,500 attendees is seen going through security as a guard uses a handheld metal detector on patrons.
Seating quickly filled up in the amphitheater at Mount Rushmore, hours before the fireworks would go off.
Few event attendees chose to wear masks, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. No mask-wearing policy was mandated for all the event attendees, and no social distancing was enforced.
Police, Secret Service and other armed guards were on standby Friday at Mount Rushmore. Most were not seen wearing masks.
Patricia Trap, acting superintendent of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, gave a brief speech to kick off the programming at the fireworks event.
The nine-member Air Force special pop band known as "Pegasus" played covers of Steely Dan, Dexys Midnight Runners and Michael Jackson at the event.
A Teddy Roosevelt reenactor addressed the packed crowd at Mount Rushmore.
Social distancing was impossible and not enforced by event planners for the crowd of 7,500 at Mount Rushmore on Friday.
The lower level of the amphitheater at Mount Rushmore saw packed rows of seats. Some people stood off to the sides at times.
Jasmine Pickner-Bell, a member of the Crow Creek Dakota Sioux Tribe, performed a Sacred Hoop Dance.
A majority of audience members at the July 3 fireworks show were vocal Trump supporters. Many brought in their own signs and flags, such as these two people sporting a "Re-Elect Trump" and Trump flag.
Air Force One made a flyover at Mount Rushmore before landing at Ellsworth Air Force Base early Friday evening.
Marine One — one of the two helicopters pictured — transported President Trump to the monument from Ellsworth Air Force Base. The helicopters were followed by a larger plane for security.
Marine One flew past Mount Rushmore on its way to drop Trump off at a helipad near the memorial.
Several people at Mount Rushmore brought their own signs and waved them vigorously during speeches and flyovers.
President Donald Trump's family was present at the event, including his son Eric and daughter Tiffany.
Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds walked onstage to a round of applause. Despite pledging to wear a mask at the event, Rounds was seen without one during the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked onstage hand-in-hand Friday night ahead of the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
President Trump salutes and First Lady Melania Trump holds her hand over her heart while the National Anthem plays Friday evening at Mount Rushmore ahead of the fireworks display.
The U.S. Air Force Academy Concert Band recites the National Anthem as President Trump and the First Lady look on.
President Trump applauds as messages from South Dakota's armed forces play onscreen Friday night at Mount Rushmore ahead of the fireworks display.
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to the crowd at Mount Rushmore on Friday night. A majority of attendees were South Dakotans, according to a show of hands she requested.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt spoke Friday and said it was "great" to be in South Dakota.
President Trump spoke Friday night at Mount Rushmore ahead of the fireworks display, saying Mount Rushmore would not be defaced or torn down anytime soon.
Fireworks go off at Mount Rushmore on Friday night for the first time in 11 years.
Fireworks go off at Mount Rushmore on Friday night for the first time in 11 years.
Fireworks go off at Mount Rushmore on Friday night for the first time in 11 years.
The City of Sturgis offered its residents 550 free COVID-19 tests following the Rally, but only to those who were asymptomatic.
The estimated attendance at over 460,000, which was about 7.5% lower than previous years. However, the city saw a 1.1% increase at the beginning of Rally week.
Motorcycle riders on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally stop at a stand selling Trump displays in Wall last weekend. The group has taken advantage of recent motorcycle rallies, which have been some of the largest mass gatherings in the country, to make direct appeals to register to vote.
People ride down Main Street in Sturgis during the 80th annual rally Wednesday evening. The Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff's Office and state Highway Patrol have seen an increase in misdemeanor and felony drug arrests throughout the rally.