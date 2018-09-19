Pleasant weather aided by dry weather has contributed to conditions that should set up an excellent fall bite in the weeks ahead. Particularly in area streams which have returned to near normal flows and with fly hatches are alive with trout activity. Unfortunately, the walleye bite on area lakes remains on the slow side with limits taken largely restricted to the experienced and the lucky. Nonetheless, as long as the weather holds a trip to a favorite waterway or body holds promise.
Angostura Reservoir: The walleye bite slowed a bit last week. Or at least reports of success. Perhaps the wily veterans are sitting on a good thing. Jigs and minnows have been the ticket recently with depths of 15-18 feet of water working best. Some catfish action, as well, and the occasional crappie near the south marina.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): An abundance of baitfish (shad) continue to hinder the walleye bite, and largely restrict the activity to early morning or late evening. Bottom bouncers and crawlers are recommended.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Excellent dry fly fishing in progress spurred by the fall mayfly hatch and excellent stream flows. Nymphing with grasshopper patterns and other attractor and terrestrial dry flies do the trick as well.
Deerfield Reservoir: Activity remains slow with a few perch and the occasional trout summing it up. On a positive note, fly fishermen are finding trout action below the dam in Castle Creek both above and below.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout (spinner and small jigs) occasionally, a northern pike (large spoons or smelt) or two in Jenney Gulch, and if lucky maybe a nice-sized laker.
Sheridan Lake: Perch remain active on crawlers with the fish typically located off the bottom in 20 feet of water. Bass are feeding occasionally as are northern pike with the busiest activity near the mouth of Spring Creek.
Stockade Lake: Perch, crappie, and pike activity puts Stockade back in the action column this week. Perch have been responding mostly to crawlers, and crappie and pike to minnows.
Lake Oahe: Limits of walleye are being caught though locating can be a problem as fish are scattered at various depths. Crawlers are best bet though minnows and leeches have been successful as have plugs at depths of 20-40 feet. Salmon bite continues at the base of the dam on flashers and squid worked at depths of 60 feet and deeper.
Lake Sharpe: Some limits of 15-inch plus fish are being taken primarily on nightcrawlers/spinner rigs. West Bend area has toughened up a bit with the 15 inch limit back in place. Cooler weather should soon clear up the weedy shorelines allowing for easier access to shallow seeking fish.
Lake Francis Case: Chamberlain area remains slow with most of the activity on the north side of the lake below Ft. Thompson dam. South of Chamberlain in the Platte area and beyond, occasional limits are being caught using bouncers with minnows or crawlers in 15-20 feet of water.
