Grocery stores, new businesses needed as area continues to grow

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part two in a series on housing in Rapid City and the surrounding area.

In addition to the growing need for housing in Rapid City, Elevate Rapid City’s President/CEO Tom Johnson said the area needs businesses and workforce.

“I think we’re going to continue to see the workforce constraints in high demand occupations that require us to think about shopping as an amenity,” he said. “We know that shopping and retail is now not just about a transaction and finding a pair of shoes, it’s also an amenity that makes people feel connected to a place.”

Johnson said he thinks that means the area will see more national footprints and chains come to the area, and the investment in downtown will be an attraction for people.

According to preliminary data from a housing study conducted between Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills Community Foundation, the Vucurevich Foundation and the city of Rapid City, the surrounding area will need almost 10,000 additional rental units and single-family homes by 2030 to meet projected demand.

Between 2010 and 2020, Rapid City saw a 15% growth in population, or about 10,397 citizens or about 2,600 households. The entire area, including Pennington and Meade counties, saw about 15,600 additional people, or 5,400 households. By 2030, there could be 14,500 additional people.

Johnson said the investments in Rapid City’s downtown core will help make the area attractive, particularly as buildings see renovations; new brew pubs, coffee shops and restaurants; and eventually a downtown grocery store.

“I think there’s this recognition that yes, we need housing, we’re going to need housing — we’re also going to need to continue to invest in amenities like our downtown to make this a place that people want to come long-term, especially those between the ages of 25 and 55,” he said.

Johnson said as the city continues to grow, there will certainly be a need for more grocery stores throughout Rapid City. He said Elevate Rapid City has had conversations with different names who have looked at many different locations in the area. He said north Rapid City is ripe for a potential grocery store.

He also said he thinks people will see more specialty food stores as well. Johnson said leakage reports, or money that is spent outside of the local economy, show the area sees leakage in specialty foods and in higher margin, high grocery, organic areas of produce.

Johnson said grocery stores have looked at different locations in downtown and around the edge of downtown. He said national chains have also looked at the area’s income and growth, but have determined the surrounding population isn’t large enough yet.

However, Johnson said he would not be shocked to see a grocery store or two in north Rapid City or other surrounding areas in the next five years. He also said there’s no doubt in his mind there will be a downtown grocery store in the next few years with the number of people who want to move downtown.

Kip Harrington, Rapid City’s long-range planning manager, said Ellsworth Air Force Base recently released its projected growth numbers and anticipates about 4,400 additional people. He said all of those people will need haircuts, dentists, doctors, bankers and other services.

Community Development Vicki Fisher said that also means there is going to be a lot of construction, which will require more contractors.

Harrington said that means there could be between 1,000 and 1,500 people coming to work on construction projects, but that doesn’t mean they will have permanent residences. However, while that construction is going on, there will still be contractors needed for roads, utilities and other developments.

Johnson said Elevate sometimes has the reputation for focusing on big businesses, but they also focus on small, local businesses. He said Elevate Rapid City tries to balance the businesses that come in and its mission is to elevate the region for all, not just one group of people.

“It’s not easy and it’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, but we have to keep working on it,” he said. “That’s why we have programs that recruit tech companies, it’s why we have programs that help get folks training who don’t even have GEDs, those live within the Elevate framework.”

He said they recognize that it is a big mission, but if it were easy, it would have been done by now.