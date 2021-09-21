Jensen retires as Visit Rapid City President and CEO

Visit Rapid City (VRC) announces the retirement of President & CEO, Julie Jensen. Jensen’s contributions to the organization cover two terms, one as the Executive Director of the Rapid City Convention & Visitors Bureau from 1983-1997 and returning as Executive Director in 2014 to lead the rebranding effort to become Visit Rapid City, an independent, non-profit corporation which she has served as President & CEO for the past seven years.

Jensen’s contributions to Visit Rapid City, as well as the travel and tourism industry, include driving the organization forward through a rebranding effort to become an independent corporation and leading an internationally recognized marketing organization to Do Big Things®. Her involvement in the community and industry includes serving on the Boards Destination Rapid City, Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association, Rapid City Public Schools Foundation, the SD Association of CVBs, Upper Midwest CVBs Association, The Monument (formerly known as Rushmore Plaza Civic Center), Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City’s One Heart, and was named an Honorary Commander with the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office. She was also named a Yellow Rose winner by the Zonta Club of the Black Hills for supporting women.

