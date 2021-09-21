 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jensen retires as Visit Rapid City President and CEO
alert top story

Jensen retires as Visit Rapid City President and CEO

{{featured_button_text}}

Visit Rapid City (VRC) announces the retirement of President & CEO, Julie Jensen. Jensen’s contributions to the organization cover two terms, one as the Executive Director of the Rapid City Convention & Visitors Bureau from 1983-1997 and returning as Executive Director in 2014 to lead the rebranding effort to become Visit Rapid City, an independent, non-profit corporation which she has served as President & CEO for the past seven years.

Jensen’s contributions to Visit Rapid City, as well as the travel and tourism industry, include driving the organization forward through a rebranding effort to become an independent corporation and leading an internationally recognized marketing organization to Do Big Things®. Her involvement in the community and industry includes serving on the Boards Destination Rapid City, Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association, Rapid City Public Schools Foundation, the SD Association of CVBs, Upper Midwest CVBs Association, The Monument (formerly known as Rushmore Plaza Civic Center), Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Rapid City’s One Heart, and was named an Honorary Commander with the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office. She was also named a Yellow Rose winner by the Zonta Club of the Black Hills for supporting women.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jensen worked tirelessly advocating for the travel and tourism industry on a local, state and national level, including traveling to Washington D.C., to ensure that the industry Rapid City relies upon heavily for economic impact continues to grow and evolve in order to improve the quality of life for Rapid City residents.

"It has been an honor and privilege to be one of many promoting Rapid City and the Black Hills visitor industry through these many years," Jensen said. "Although it was a very tough decision, and one I put much thought into, it's time for me to spend more time with my amazing kids and grandkids. Visit Rapid City is in incredibly capable hands with our talented and passionate staff and board members."

VRC Board President Patrick Dame said, “It has been an absolute joy working with Julie, her tireless passion for tourism and dedication to Rapid City has been a true example of Doing Big Things!”

Julie Schmitz Jensen

Julie Schmitz Jensen
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents say they take vacations, but they don't relax

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Best Garage Storage Systems For 2021
Autos

Best Garage Storage Systems For 2021

Maximize your garage space with the best storage systems for tools, gear, and seasonal accessories. Here are the best products and accessories in 10 categories.

Watch Now: Related Video

Most people want to keep old files on their devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News