We love animals at the Humane Society of the Black Hills and, last year, we saw more than four thousand come through our front door. You can imagine that with so many animals, there are plenty of puppies and kittens. We’ll admit it – puppies and kittens are awfully cute and fun to play with, but sometimes, there is just too much of a good thing.

Just one litter of puppies or kittens can make a big difference in overpopulation. In just six years, one female dog and her offspring can be the source of 67,000 puppies (“How Many Puppies Can One Female Dog Have in Her Lifetime?” Delay Her Spay). In just seven years, one female cat and her kittens can produce 420,000 kittens (“Why You Should Spay or Neuter Your Cat” Pet Health Network). These numbers come from just one litter, which leads very quickly to pet overpopulation. Even in Rapid City, we notice this problem every day.

What does spay and neuter really mean and why should you have your pet “fixed”? Female dogs and cats are spayed by removing their reproductive organs and male dogs and cats are neutered by removing their testicles. This operation is performed while the pet is under anesthesia. Your pet’s age, size and health will determine at what age they are fixed and how long they remain in the veterinarian’s care after the procedure. For example, kittens are typically fixed at four months old and puppies at six months (or an older age for larger breed dogs).

Each year, millions of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens end up at animal shelters around the country. It’s estimated that every day in the United States, tens of thousands of puppies and kittens are born. Right here in Rapid City, the Humane Society of the Black Hills took in 4,400 animals last year and managed thousands of adoptions. In 2022, we fixed 645 dogs and 974 cats. Because reducing the unwanted pet population is so important, no cat or dog leaves herE before being spayed or neutered.

In addition to helping solve the pet overpopulation crisis, spaying and neutering has many other benefits. Spaying female pets reduces risk of memory gland tumors and pyometra, a life-threatening infection of the uterus. Additionally, the cost of having your pet fixed is less than the cost of caring for a litter.

For male pets, neutering reduces marking, spraying, aggression and roaming, as well as overall behavior. In fact, most animals, including dogs, cats and rabbits, whether male or female, can become calmer overall after being spayed or neutered.

Some animals can gain weight after being fixed, but if they are kept on a healthy diet and receiving exercise, they will maintain a healthy weight.

At the Humane Society, we’ll continue to fix the dogs and cats that are adopted here to reduce the unwanted pet population and you can help, too. Please, spay or neuter your pet. The benefits of having your pet spayed or neutered are certainly rewarding, not only to you, but to the community. When you fix your pet, you help lessen the probability of having more animals out there that are without a home.