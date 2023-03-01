After fleeing war-torn Ukraine a year ago, Evelina Mokrynska and her teenage son, Glieb Mokrynskyi, came to Rapid City. Here, the Literacy Council of the Black Hills is helping them find friendship and community while teaching them to improve their English language speaking and reading skills.

Literacy Council of the Black Hills is looking for more volunteers to serve as tutors to adults who want to improve their English language abilities. The Literacy Council’s next tutor training sessions begin March 4.

The 12 hours of training takes place in three sessions -- 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 4, and 5 to 7 p.m. March 7 and March 9 in the conference areas at Rapid City Public Library. The suggested cost for the training is $30 for materials.

Anyone interested in tutoring must be 18 or older. Tutors don’t have to be bilingual or have previous teaching experience. For more information or to register for the upcoming training, contact literacycouncilblackhills.org/get_involved or litcouncilblackhills@gmail.com or call or text 605-391-0854.

“We are looking for volunteers who are interested in literacy and helping others, and everything else we provide training for,” said Jenn Utecht, program coordinator.

Students work with tutors to improve their English skills, often to achieve goals such as improving communication with their children’s teachers, or getting a driver’s license, a job or understanding health care information. Tutors and students are encouraged to meet at least weekly to work as partners in setting goals.

Literacy Council of the Black Hills research indicates 42% of students want to improve their ability to read to their children and help with homework, and 37% of students want to improve their ability to read health care information.

“A lot of times those families don’t have support for parents whose kids are in school so tutors can focus on family literacy,” Utecht said.

The Literacy Council of the Black Hills is certified to use materials from a national literacy program, ProLiteracy, to train volunteer tutors.

“We focus on how to work with adult learners and ESL (English as a second language) learners and learning styles and teaching reading, writing, speaking and listening skills,” Utecht said. “We also have a time where we practice using the curriculum tutors will use with students.”

Utecht said she also provides quarterly “tutor talks,” which offer support and professional development for tutors, as well as offering them a chance to share ideas about things that are working well as they work with students.

Mentoring refugees

The Literacy Council has served students from nearly 30 countries. Currently, the Literacy Council has 69 students, nearly all of whom are learning English. Thirty-nine percent of the students are from Latin America, 30% are from Asian countries, and within the past 12 months, the number of students who are refugees from Ukraine has risen to 29%.

“That is astounding,” Utecht said.

“At times, we have students who are native English speakers who need support with reading and writing, and other times, we see an influx of English language learners,” Utecht said.

The English language learners typically speak some English but want to continue working on fluency, Utecht said.

“It’s hard to go to a doctor’s office if you can’t speak English. It’s hard to navigate life if you can’t speak English. It’s pretty lonely without it,” Utecht said.

Utecht said the Literacy Council currently has 56 tutors. Ideally, Utecht said she would like to have at least 69 tutors so they would be readily available to current and new students. She wants to avoid having to put any students on a waiting list for tutoring.

Because the majority of Literacy Council students are from other countries, tutor training includes cultural sensitivity training, she said.

“Especially with refugees, (we talk about) what that might look like and feel like and understanding our immigrants and having sensitivity to the cultures they come from and welcoming them here,” Utecht said.

The need for improved literacy skills is not limited to refugees. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 14,504 adults in South Dakota speak English "less than very well." The National Center for Educational Statistics reports that 59,722 adults in South Dakota lack basic prose literacy skills.

Language for a new life

Every Monday night, the Literacy Council offers conversation classes, where students can get to know one another and practice speaking English. The classes were added at the request of students, Utecht said. The classes and tutoring are free.

For students like Evelina and Glieb, who attend classes with Evelina’s mother, Nataliia Peters, the classes have helped them build a new community as they strengthen their language skills. Though Evelina and Glieb spoke and understood some English, they had learned British English. Utecht said many students ask for help understanding American English.

“It is not the same language (as British English),” Evelina said, noting that understanding American slang and remembering American names is challenging.

Nataliia, Evelina and Glieb are all from the city of Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine. Nataliia’s husband, Ray, is American, and Nataliia became a United States citizen about four years ago. The Peterses lived in Hawaii before moving to South Dakota for its lower cost of living. Nataliia took English as a second language classes in Hawaii, where students learned by listening to programs on a computer. She appreciates the personal interaction she and her family receive here at the conversation classes.

Evelina and Glieb had visited Nataliia in the United States previously but hadn’t planned to move here until the Russian aggression against Ukraine started a year ago. Evelina said her husband put her and their son in the car and told them to leave. They escaped Nova Kakhovka 15 minutes before Russian troops shut down the city.

Evelina initially believed she’d soon be able to reunite with her husband. Instead, she and Glieb had to leave the country. She drove for three days to western Ukraine in “crazy traffic” along with others who were fleeing. She and her son then traveled to Budapest, Hungary. Because they had tourist visas, they were able to fly to the United States to be with Nataliia and Ray.

Nova Kakhovka remains occupied by the Russian military. Evelina’s husband is in the Ukrainian military and is still there fighting.

Glieb is a freshman at Stevens High School, and he would like to become a physician. Evelina eventually hopes to get a job as a substitute teacher for preschool or kindergarten classes. She also taught some dance in Ukraine.

Tamara Khomich from Nikolaev, Ukraine, left to get away from the war. She moved to South Dakota last summer to live with her daughter. Tamara joined the conversation class five months ago. For Tamara, who speaks Ukrainian, Russian and some German, learning English is helping her communicate with her three teenage grandchildren here who only speak English.

“I like the pleasant conversation,” Tamara said of the conversation class. “We talk different topics about computers, about traditions, how traditions celebrate New Year’s in different countries. Very interesting. The people in Rapid City is friendly and the teacher in conversation class is friendly and polite and answers our questions.”

To help their students acclimate to life in the United States, the Literacy Council staff and volunteers use the conversation class to educate students about laws and regulations in the United States. Utecht said the Literacy Council recently began using an immigration guide with students.

“It has different topics that are important for our immigrant friends in the U.S. – how to call 911, different laws about drugs and alcohol. Those are interesting conversations,” Utecht said. “We talk about sexual harassment in the workplace and the laws we have against that. We talk about topics that will help them understand our laws and our culture so they can be safe.”

Students build friendships as they learn together. Last summer, students from the class attended Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City together. Students have an annual picnic to celebrate International Literacy Day, which this year is Sept. 8. They also have a holiday party.

“We miss our friends (in Ukraine) and now we see friends here,” Nataliia said.