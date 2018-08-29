Labor Day is traditionally a transitional event for sportsmen, a dividing line between the lazy, hazy days of summer and the veritable autumn sportsman's paradise that awaits with ample offerings of high school and college sports, a variety of hunting seasons. And, of course, fishing. For Black Hills area sportsmen, an added bonus: all of the above to be enjoyed while viewing the majestic splendor of Western South Dakota.
The only downside can be the necessity of juggling one’s schedule to to fully partake of the abundant opportunities. With that in mind, here is a brief look at area fishing prospects so that a scenic trip to a lake or stream might also serve up the entree for a tasty meal.
Angostura Reservoir: An abundance of bait fish continues to hamper the walleye bite a bit though a recent anglers who know the lake well have once again begun to limit out. Crawlers and bouncers in 18-20 feet of water have been working best. Steady crappie around tires near south marina continues as well.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye bite hasn’t yet emerged from summer funk. The few fish being caught are deep, 30-35 feet deep, and typically small. Crawlers and bottom bouncer are recommended. On a brighter note, smallmouth and white bass, drum, and perch activity has been steady if not spectacular. Most of the activity has been from boat though shore fishermen have been harvesting smallmouth in the channel.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Excellent stream flows for late summer and cooler evening temperatures are combining to set up excellent fishing conditions for weeks ahead. Rapid Creek remains a little high for this time of year though those willing to work around fast water will find plenty of trout activity as fish are coming to the surface for terrestrial and hopper patterns.
Black Hills Lakes: Center and Legion Lakes in Custer State Park continue to offer up trout activity most days with nightcrawlers working best.
Deerfield Reservoir: Reports indicate that trout bite is beginning to pick up in lake and below the dam in Castle Creek.
Horsethief Lake: Trout are active and some perch activity though majority of catches of both are on small side.
Pactola Reservoir: Trout bite has been picking up as had northern pike bite in Jenney Gulch on large spoons and frozen smelt. Also, anglers are catching a few lakers by working shiny spoons and smelt at 80 feet plus depths.
Sheridan Lake: Pike bite on Sheridan has been fairly active recently. Not surprisingly, frozen smelt is the ticket to the best activity. Also, a moderate scale of perch and crappie activity reported as fish though fish can be difficult to locate.
Stockade Lake: A few bluegill, perch and the occasional small northern have been showing up on minnows or crawlers. Searching and sorting required.
Lake Oahe: Though walleye are beginning to migrate into shallower water, much of the current bite remains at depths of 35-40 feet, a situation that creates a couple of problems. Electronics are a must to locate fish, and anything caught and hauled up from those depths will likely die from pressure change. For those wishing to work shallower waters, Spring and Cow Creek areas have been fairly productive — morning hours primarily — with fish located in 15-20 feet of water and responding to leeches, crawlers, and plugs. Salmon are being caught above the dam at depths of 80 foot plus.
Lake Sharpe: Limits of walleye are available though Corps is releasing high volumes of water and finding current breaks for best opportunities can be troublesome. West Bend area remains a busy spot though with the 15 inch minimum off, more boats are showing up in the immediate Pierre area. Plugs/snap weights worked deep are working as well as minnows/leeches/crawlers on bouncer rigs.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye bite near Chamberlain dropped off somewhat last week. Majority of anglers are heading north to Big Bend Dam area where spinners and crawlers at depths of 20-30 feet of water have been producing results. Some catfish and white bass activity reported as well.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.