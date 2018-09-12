Fishing is back. Or so has the word on the street boasting of a much improved walleye bite on the big area lakes north and south (Orman and Angostura) and in Black Hills lakes and streams, trout and pike activity amping up as well.
As is typically the case this time of the year, cooler weather (mostly during evening hours in recent days) and the corresponding drop in water temperatures are the precipitating factors behind the early September surge. In addition to migrating into shallower waters, fish tend to become more active, the summer funk left behind.
For anglers who like their fishing milieu on the warm side, better get out this week as 90 degree temperatures are on the way out and a return to the 60s predicted.
Angostura Reservoir: Lots of limits of walleyes were pulled out last week with jigs and minnows working well in 15-18 feet of water the key to a successful trip to the lake. Catfish have become active recently as well responding to crawlers, and crappies continue to be active around the tires near the south marina.
Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman): Walleye activity picked up on Orman with bottom bouncers and crawlers stirring up the action particularly in the early morning or late evening. Most of the fish caught are on the small side however though the occasional over is showing up as well.
Black Hills Fly Fishing: Setting up to be an excellent fall fishing season as water levels have lowered to optimum levels. Nymphing gains popularity this time of year while grasshopper patterns and other attractor and terrestrial dry flies do the trick as well.
Dalton Lake: Excellent trout bite reported with hungry browns and rainbows responding to a variety of baits.
Deerfield Reservoir: No reports received last week other than from trout fishermen noting success in Castle Creek both above and below. Based upon those successes and recent reports, trout bite is probably picking up in Deerfield as well.
Pactola Reservoir: Brown and rainbow trout activity has really picked up with fish found at various depths and responding to spinners, and small jigs. Northern pike bite in the Jenney Gulch area has been picking up also on large spoons and frozen smelt.
Roubaix Lake: Similar to other Black Hills area lakes, trout activity has picked up considerably. Powerbait and crawlers have been the baits of choice.
Sheridan Lake: Perch were the action contributors last week with the fish located near the bottom in 20 foot of water and responding to crawlers. Some bass activity lake wide while a few northern pike were caught near the mouth of Spring Creek.
Stockade Lake: Perch, crappie, and pike activity puts Stockade back in the action column this week. Perch have been responding mostly to crawlers, and crappie and pike to minnows.
Lake Oahe: Limits of walleye are being caught though locating can be a problem as fish are in transit from deep to shallow water. An added complication is sorting out bait options as crawners and minnows have been working best in 10-20 feet of water and plugs at depths of 20-40 feet. Salmon bite continues at the base of the dam with flashers and squid dangled at depth of 60 feet and deeper working best.
Lake Sharpe: When winds and currents are on the acceptable side, limits of over 15 -inch fish are being caught on either nightcrawlers/spinner rigs or minnow rigs. West Bend area remains solid though 15 inch minimum has toughened conditions. Cooler weather should soon clear up the weedy shorelines allowing for easier access to shallow seeking fish.
Lake Francis Case: Walleye activity slowly gathering steam though much of the bite remains north below Ft. Thompson dam. Spinners and crawlers at depths of 20-30 feet of water have been working best.
Dakota Angler & Outfitter, 513 Seventh St., Rapid City; The Rooster, 1441 W. Main St., Rapid City; Wheel and Bait, 18696 Fisherman’s Road, Fruitdale; West Prairie Resort, 28354 182nd, Pierre (605-264-5303), Horsecreek Inn and Campground, 23570, Hill City, and Angostura State Resort have contributed to this report.