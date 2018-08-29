South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Outdoor Campus West director Chad Tussing has big visions for what will become of the new archery park on the grounds of the campus.
The park, which consists of a multi-purpose building and two 14-target archery ranges, is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 5. The approximately $1.5 million project was approved in May, and is funded by a federal grant on hunting equipment, which covers 75 percent of the project, 12.5 percent is being paid for by GF&P license fees, and the additional 12.5 percent is being covered by private donations through the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
“It is going to be a great addition to the community. Everything I’ve heard has been positive for this,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great resource. I think it’s going to be used a lot by people in the community.”
Tussing even has plans for the future, possibly expanding the park past what is originally being built for.
“Assuming that it takes off in popularity, which I have no doubt it will, I can see us in the future expanding the parking lot, I can see us expanding the trail and adding more shooting stations, maybe a full 28 station course,” he said. “That’s my vision of it when the rubber hits the road here in a couple of months and we see how much use it gets.”
First, the park has to be built, and the project is near completion.
All 14 targets on both the practice (which includes two Americans With Disabilities Act compliant targets) and the trail range (which includes two such targets) have been put in place. The practice range will have targets ranging from 20-80 yards away, while the trail range will have targets from 11-80 yards away, with varying elevations and tree obstacles.
“There’s some neat shots between some trees, uphill and downhill,” Tussing said. “A couple of them try to recreate some hunting shots.”
The multi-purpose building is near completion, and Tussing said it will be used as a classroom for adults and kids for courses on archery, BB gun safety, wild game cleaning, fly fishing and even boating safety.
The park will be equipped with earthen berms around the practice range, a wooden fence on top of each berm adjacent to the north property boundary, wood backstops as needed, signage on property fences in addition to safety zones that fall within the GF&P property boundary. All in the name of safety, according to Tussing.
There is even the potential that the park could host a tournament one day, but Tussing said because the park was paid for in part with money from the federal government, there is a fine line GF&P would have to toe before hosting any kind of tournament.
“Especially with places (funded) with federal monies, that usually means that whatever is built or offered with that is offered free of charge,” he said, which is true for both the practice and trail range. “It is built to specs that we could host a tournament, but we’d have a conversation about if there’s going to be a charge associated with the event, or is it a free-type of event? There’s a possibility that a gray area could come up, but we’re building it with the idea that if we chose to and the situation lines up right with our own expectations and our own standards, then we could.”
The proposed opening and closing times for both ranges will be 365 days a year, dawn until dusk.