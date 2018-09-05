The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that second-year forward Andrew Radjenovic has returned for the 2018-19 ECHL season.
Radjenovic spent the 2017-18 campaign, his first full season of professional hockey, with three different teams. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward began the season with the Cincinnati Cyclones and registered six points (2g-4ast) while suiting up in 10 games before being traded to the Adirondack Thunder, where he generated an additional 15 points (5g-10ast) in 31 games.
On the ECHL trade deadline, Radjenovic was then traded to the Rush along with future considerations (Pierre-Luc Mercier) in exchange for veteran forward Kenton Miller, and broke through in the Black Hills. With the Rush, he played in the final 13 games of the season and earned 16 points (9g-7ast) along with a +1 rating. He finished with 10 points in the final six games of the season for the Rush, including a 4-point effort against the Quad City Mallards in the final home game of the season.
In total, Radjenovic played in 54 games, and garnered 16 goals, 21 assists, and 37 points, along with an even rating.
“Coming from Adirondack on the trade, I felt like the coaches relied on me and gave me a really good chance to shine. It’s very hard to come by coaches that are on the same page as you, and that was a no-brainer for me. I really enjoyed my time in Rapid City, and can’t wait to keep it going,” Radjenovic said. “Last season was a crazy year with all the travel, playing for three different teams, and trying to keep my level of play up to a high standard every night with all the change I dealt with, but playing in Rapid City was one of the best things to happen to me in my career. I got to showcase my skills and contribute to a great team, and I look forward to doing that starting on day one this season, as opposed to the end of a season.”
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said that next to the goaltender signings, this was one fo the biggest signings for the team in the offseason.
“Andrew showcased a ton of leadership, which was great to see given how young in his hockey career he is. He came ready to play every game, and laid it all on the line every shift," Tetrault said. "He can skate, shoot, win faceoffs, pass, has great vision on the ice: he’s simply the complete package. I expect big things out of Andrew this season, and will rely on his leadership and skill to help us win this season.”