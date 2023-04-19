Carrie Ham of Rapid City had long dreamed of writing a book, but she never imagined the loss of a child would propel her to become an author.

Carrie and her oldest daughter, Alexa Ham, have self-published "Ties," a book Carrie describes as a hug for the grieving. The book came about after the death of Jenna Ham, Carrie's daughter and Alexa's sister.

Carrie and her husband, Jesse, have four daughters: Alexa, Jenna, Macie and Lillie. Jenna had just turned 13 when she was diagnosed with leukemia. The disease ended her life in August 2020 at age 14.

Before Jenna died, Carrie said they had talked about writing a book about friendship inspired by Jenna and her friend Dakota. After she died, Carrie wasn’t sure how to proceed with a book. She credits divine intervention for giving her the words and idea to move forward.

“About a month after Jenna had passed, during church, God gave me the words to this story ‘Ties,’” Carrie said. “I didn’t really set out to start a story right away. It was given to me.

“It’s about how God takes tangible ties in our lives, like a tie on your shoe or a tie on a balloon, and transforms them to invisible ties we have...like marriage vows, prayers and our connections between friends and family,” Carrie said. “Even when those connections are gone, when that tie is gone — which is our case when Jenna passed away — it’s never gone because God holds it for us.”

For Carrie, the book was a comforting project.

“It was a great distraction. It was a great area to put my focus on and kind of figure things out. What was most cathartic was the day that God gave me these words. I went home and started writing it out, and the reassurance He gave me was I don’t have the physical presence of Jenna, but her presence is invisible now,” Carrie said.

Carrie had ideas in mind for illustrations to accompany the story, and she asked Alexa if she would illustrate the book. Alexa was a sophomore in high school when Jenna died.

“I felt like I had a lot of pent-up grief in going through my sophomore year. By the time junior year came around, I’d been using sports as a crutch to get through the grief,” Alexa said.

Then Alexa suffered a knee injury that required surgery. While she was recuperating, she worked on illustrations for “Ties.”

“I don’t even know if I’m qualified for [illustrating a book], but the more I drew, the more I realized...it’s good for me to draw and relate back to the experience I had,” Alexa said. “Illustrating ‘Ties,’ it was a time to reflect back and realize how blessed I’d been, and it was healing for me to do that...It was one of those opportunities to be really creative and enjoy what I’ve been blessed with.”

“Alexa is an amazing artist,” Carrie said. “We made a perfect team.”

The book took about two years to complete, and it was released in March. Carrie credits Simpsons Printing in Rapid City for turning the mother and daughter’s words and pictures into completed pages that captured the women’s vision for the book. The book was bound by Midwest Editions in Minneapolis.

Ultimately, “Ties” gives people a way to comfort those who are grieving, Carrie said. The book is written specifically to give someone when you’re not sure what to say.

“When someone passes away, we all struggle with finding the right words to say,” Carrie said. “There isn’t anything you can say that makes the situation better...Consider ‘Ties’ as a hug. I feel like it’s a great way to say ‘I know you’re hurting and I’m sorry and I love you.’”

The response to the book has been positive, Carrie said, and the mother and daughter’s first book signing in March attracted the support of many family and friends.

“We had a great, steady stream of people. It was a fun experience. I didn’t think it would be near the turnout it was,” Alexa said. “It was enjoyable to see the fruits of our labor.”

“That’s what’s been fun. I’ve had pictures of toddlers holding our book sent to us, and messages of, ‘I read this to my family,’” Carrie said. “It’s been really humbling to get that kind of attention, but the book is doing what we want it to.”

The mother and daughter created a website, hamsandfeetcreations.com, where they sell their book. Alexa plans to study graphic design and marketing after she graduates from high school this spring, and she eventually hopes to sell items featuring her original art on the website.

“Ties” can be purchased through the Hams’ website or at an upcoming book signing April 27 at 3:15 p.m. at Rapid City Christian High School, 23757 Arena Drive.