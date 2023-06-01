South Dakota’s bicycle tour RASDak (Ride Across South Dakota) is celebrating its 10th year tour by giving bicyclists from 23 states and Canada the opportunity to pedal “Full Circle” June 4 through June 9. The circular route will take riders on a loop through the Black Hills. The six-day tour starts in Spearfish on June 4 and ends in Spearfish on June 9. The riders will make overnight stops in Newcastle, Wyoming, on June 4, in Hot Springs on June 5, in Custer on June 6, in Rapid City on June 7, and in Sturgis on June 8.

Go to RASDak.com for daily route maps, registration information and more. South Dakota is a land of infinite variety, from rolling prairies to the Black Hills, and RASDak believes the best way to experience South Dakota landscapes is by bicycle.

While RASDak is in Rapid City, the group will present The Club for Boys with a Huckwagon bike trailer for use in transporting bikes for the boys. The trailer was purchased with proceeds from registrations for the 2023 RASDak tour. The trailer will be presented to The Club for Boys at 4:45 p.m. June 7. The RASDak riders will camp overnight at The Club for Boys, then will be served a freewill breakfast at 5:30 a.m. June 8 before departing for Sturgis at 6 a.m.

RASDak is a bicycle tour entirely run by volunteers. All proceeds raised by RASDak benefit local community needs. In addition to the Huckwagon Bike trailer, RASDak is donating a Saris Bike Service Station to the city of Sturgis. The bike station will be at Harley Davidson Rally Point. RASDak also has donated four $750 scholarships to outstanding graduating seniors in its host towns of Spearfish, Newcastle, Hot Springs and Custer.

RASDak also contributes to local economies. More than 300 riders and support crew will camp at schools and community centers in host towns. Food and snack stops are provided by local South Dakota groups as fundraisers for the communities, and by local restaurants, grocery stores and C-Stores.