The ultimate gift from one brother to another

Dan Bartscher needed a favor from his brother. It was no small favor. He didn't need a loan or help moving to a new home.
Dan needed a kidney.
When he first mentioned it to his brother Dale, without a second thought or hesitation, Dale said, "Let's talk."
"I wanted to talk to my wife and our children because it could affect them too," Dale said. "I needed to know I had their support. But this was my brother. There was no doubt I would do it for him."
Dan fought back tears as he talked about how he knew what Dale's reaction would be.
"He has a heart like mine," Dan said. "I would have done the same for him. He is a giving person and he always does the right thing."
Dale, the director of South Dakota Right to Life, said this was an easy decision for him because he thinks of organ donation as a pro-life decision.
"My faith informs my life," said Dale of Rapid City. "It really fit my pro-life value system."
Another decision Dale made more than a year ago made the kidney donation possible.
"At the end of September of 2019 I felt convinced that I needed to get more healthy so I could keep doing what I do for South Dakota Right to Life for a as long as I can," said Dale, who was a pastor for more than 30 years before taking on the new role.
He made a plan to lose weight and with dedication to better eating and more exercise, he lost 72 pounds in a year. That weight loss and improved physical condition enabled him to donate a kidney to his brother a year later.
"Everything was a plan the Lord had in mind," Dan said of his brother's weight loss and eventual donation. "If it had happened a year ago, we wouldn't have been able to do it."
Dan knows he is lucky. Many people who need an organ transplant wait for years. Thanks to his brother's donation, he waited only a few months despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health care system.
Dan said he had spoken to one of his other brothers — the pair is part of a family of 10 siblings, seven of whom are still alive — who joked that Dan wouldn't get his kidney because he battles kidney stones. One sister lives in Israel now, but the other six are all still residents of South Dakota.
Dale said he had learned a lot about organ donation through the process and his unique ability to be a living donor. Even though he knew he was doing the right thing, he also knew it wouldn't be easy.
Dale said the first few days after the surgery were hard.
"There is a lot of pain and discomfort," he said. "They rearrange everything inside you. It is a major abdominal surgery."
Both brothers said the Avera Transplant Institute was great to work with and made the process as easy as possible. But that doesn't mean everything has gone perfectly.
Dan had a few setbacks in the first 10 days after the Nov. 9 surgery. He had a kink in one of the arteries that provides blood to the kidney that had to be surgically repaired and he is dealing with some minor symptoms of rejection. He has procedures scheduled to address those issues.
"They said it was 'a little sleepy' even though it is working," Dan said. "It happens a lot. They are keeping a close eye on me."
He said dealing with the pandemic during this time has made it even more difficult.
"I have really missed the kids during this time, but my immune system couldn't take something like that right now," Dan said. He said it was an adjustment to spend Thanksgiving with only his wife, who has been by his side through a double heart bypass, amputation of a lower leg due to diabetes, a knee reconstruction, and shoulder repairs.
"There have been times when we had 80 people in a school for Thanksgiving," Dan said. "This year was different, but I still have a lot to be thankful for."
Dale said he was thankful, too. He is thankful that his brother didn't have to go on dialysis and wait for years for a potential donor. He was also thankful to be able to be part of the treatment that helped improve his brother's life.
"I don't know how much longer I will last," Dan said. "Maybe 10 more years. I am looking forward to the day soon when our family can all get back together and celebrate everything that has happened."
