The ultimate gift from one brother to another

Both brothers said the Avera Transplant Institute was great to work with and made the process as easy as possible. But that doesn't mean everything has gone perfectly.

Dan had a few setbacks in the first 10 days after the Nov. 9 surgery. He had a kink in one of the arteries that provides blood to the kidney that had to be surgically repaired and he is dealing with some minor symptoms of rejection. He has procedures scheduled to address those issues.

"They said it was 'a little sleepy' even though it is working," Dan said. "It happens a lot. They are keeping a close eye on me."

He said dealing with the pandemic during this time has made it even more difficult.

"I have really missed the kids during this time, but my immune system couldn't take something like that right now," Dan said. He said it was an adjustment to spend Thanksgiving with only his wife, who has been by his side through a double heart bypass, amputation of a lower leg due to diabetes, a knee reconstruction, and shoulder repairs.

"There have been times when we had 80 people in a school for Thanksgiving," Dan said. "This year was different, but I still have a lot to be thankful for."