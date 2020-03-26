These Black Hills businesses are still open

Elevate Rapid City is providing this list of Black Hills restaurants, cafes and other businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis. If you are using your phone or another mobile platform, you can download the pdf document or simply scroll right for more information.
Restaurants, cafes and food service
|Restaurant Name
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone #
|Address
|Website
|Alternative Fuel
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 791-3791
|512 Main Street Suite 110
|www.alternativefuelcoffeehouse.com
|Chubby Chip Munk
|Yes
|Yes
|605-939-4205 Del, 605 722-2447 store
|420 Cliff Street • Deadwood, 523 6th St Rapid City
|www.chubbychipmunk.com
|Colonial House
|yes
|yes
|(605) 342-4640
|2315 Mt Rushmore
|https://www.colonialhousernb.com/
|Curry Masala
|Yes
|yes
|(605) 716-7788
|2050 W Main St Suite 7
|currymasalainc.com
|Dakota Point Brewing
|yes
|no
|(605) 791-2739
|405 Canal St Ste 1200 Rc
|dakotapointbrewing.com
|Dakotah Steakhouse
|yes
|yes
|(605)-791-1800
|1325 N Elk Vale Rd
|dakotahsteakhouse.com
|Dickey's Barbque
|yes
|yes
|(605) 791-5400
|2200 N Maple Ave
|orders.dickeys.com
|Firehouse Wine Cellars
|Yes
|Online Order for Wine
|(605) 716-9463
|620 Main St. Rapid
|www.FirehouseWineCellars.com
|Gaudalajara
|Yes
|No
|605-642-4765
|83 US-14 Spearfish SD
|guadaljarasspearfish.com
|Golden Corall
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 399-2195
|1180 North Lacross Street
|goldencorral.com
|Ichiban
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 348-4762
|1109 A West Omaha St.
|www.ichiban.com
|Katmandu
|yes
|no
|605-343-5070
|727 Main St
|http://www.kathmandubistro.com/
|Knuckle Brewing Co
|605-561-9846
|931 1st st Sturgis Sd
|https://www.theknuckle.com/
|La Vida
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 341-7178
|1001 E North St.
|Facebook only
|Lints Bros Pizza
|Yes
|No
|(605) 255-4808
|14287 SD Hightway 36 Hermosa
|lintzbrospizz.com
|Mexico Tipico
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 348-2850
|23021 Hisega Rd,
|https://mexicotipico.business.site
|Neighbors Grub and Pub
|Yes
|No
|(605) 716-7688
|7280 Freedom Lane, Summerset
|Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 342.1210
|523 6th St #300
|www.alexjohnson.com/dining/paddy-oneills-irish-pub
|Pancheros Mexian Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|605-718-2251
|1221 W Omaha St
|pancheros.com
|Piesano's Pacchia
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 341-6941
|3618 Canyon Lake Dr
|piesanospacchia.com
|Pita Pit
|yes
|yes
|605-718-7482
|725 Main St
|https://locations.pitapitusa.com/ll/US/SD/Rapid-City/725-Main-St
|Prairie Ridge Restaurant
|Yes
|Yes (Door Dash, Post Mates)
|(605)791-2626
|359 N Ellsworth Rd
|prairieridgerestaurant.com
|QDoba
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 341-9900
|741 Mountain View Road
|www.qdoba.com
|QDoba
|Yes
|Yes (Food Dudes)
|(605) 791-1555
|1745 Eglin St. Suite 550
|www.qdoba.com
|Redwater Kitchen
|Yes
|No
|605-717-2404
|741 N Main St Suite #120 Spearfish SD
|Redwaterkitchen.co
|Rocky Mt. Chocolate Factory
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 716- 4700
|507 6th St. Rapid CIty
|www.rmcf.com
|Ruby Tuesday
|Yes
|yes
|(605) 343-1700
|821 Fairmont Blvd.
|Faceobook Rapid City Ruby Tuesdays
|Shooters Wood Fire Grill
|yes
|yes (Food Dudes & Grub Hub)
|(605) 348-3348
|2424 West Main St
|shooterswoodfiregrill.com
|Sliders Bar & Grill
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 718-2445
|1314 N Elk Vale Rd
|www.watikiwaterpark.com/eat/sliders-bar-grill/
|Star Spangled Batter
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 209-1491
|2130 Jackson Blvd. Suite #2, Rapid City
|www.starspangledbatter.com
|The Gyro Hub
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 348-2877
|1745 Eglin St. Suite 660
|www.thegyrohub.com
|The Mud Hole
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 431-3860
|7 Main St.
|Facebook only
|Tropical Smoothie
|Yes
|yes
|(605) 716-8521
|1612 Eglin St Suite # 900
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/rapid-city/1612-eglin-street
|Tropical Smoothie
|yes
|yes
|(605) 716-3726
|1301 W Omaha Rd
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/rapid-city/1301-w-ohaha-road
|Tropical Smoothie
|yes
|yes
|(605) 717-1006
|2430 Platinum Dr Suite 1 Spearfish
|locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/spearfish/2430-platinum-dr
|Vertex Sky Bar
|Yes
|Yes
|(605) 342.1210
|523 6th St
|www.alexjohnson.com/dining/vertex-sky-bar/
|Zymurcracy Beer Company
|yes
|no
|(605) 791-0411
|4624 Creek Dr. Suite 6
|zymurcracy-beer-company.square.site
Businesses
|Business
|Hours
|Address
|Phone
|Website
|AAA Plumbing
|24 hours
|1401 Oregon Street
|(605) 342-6066
|http://www.aaaplumbing.org/
|ACE Hardware East
|see website
|1602 East St. Patrick Street
|(605) 343-9797
|acehardware.com/store-locator
|ACE Hardware West
|see website
|172 West Main Street
|(605) 342- 5678
|acehardware.com/store-locator
|Again Books & Bazaar
|10-5 M-Sat
|612 St. Joseph
|(605) 343-3618
|http://www.againbooks.com/
|Barefoot Dance Studio
|Online Classes!!
|412 Oshkosh Street, RC
|(605) 415-1111
|www.barefootdancestudio.com
|Belly Brother Auto Tech
|8-5 Mon-Fri
|2200 S Plaza Dr #2
|(605) 342-8378
|www.bellybrothersautotech.com
|Black Hills Auto Grooming
|Pick up and Delivery
|3465 Sturgis Road
|(605) 863-2363
|www.blackhillsautogrooming.com
|Bob's 66
|7am - 7pm Mon-Sat Sun - 8-4
|721 Mt Rushmore Rd
|(605) 3486747
|Culligan Water Rapid City
|8:30 -5 Mon - Fri
|2445 Dyess Ave
|(605)342-2210
|www.blackhillsculligan.com
|Family Thrift Center Laudromat
|Mon-Sun 7am -8pm
|1802 Cambell St
|(605) 343 -7879
|http://familythriftlaundromat.com/
|First Stop Gun and Coin
|see website
|701 Main Street
|(605) 341-5211
|www.firststopguns.com
|Fix My Computer
|9 - 10 Mon - Sun
|3703 Western Ave, Rapid City
|(605)549-5349
|Ful Circle Martial Arts
|Online Classes!!
|412 Oshkosh Street
|(605) 388-2133
|www.fullcirclemaa.com
|Grass Roots
|Mon-Fri 10-6:30
|1575 N Lacrosse St C
|(605) 791-0483
|www.facebook.com/grassrootsrapidcity/
|Imageall
|8-4 M-F
|312 Main St
|https://www.imageall.com/
|Jennifer Youngs Book Keeping
|8:30-4:30 Mon-Fri
|2200 S Plaza Dr #2
|(605) 787-3230
|www.jenniferyoungsbookkeeping.com
|Kilted Lawn & Services
|Monday - Friday 7am-7pm
|N/A
|(605) 787-1288
|https://kiltedlawn.com
|Knecht Home Center
|see website
|320 West Blvd
|(605) 342-4840
|acehardware.com/store-locator
|Knecht Lumber & Distribution
|see website
|2211 Hwy 44 East
|(605) 343-4900
|www.meadcompanies.com
|Masala Mart
|Monday - Saturday 11-8
|124 E St. Joseph St.
|(605) 716-6278
|masalamartus.com
|O & A Farmhouse
|Place Orders on Website
|320 7th St ste c
|(605) 381-9009
|www.oandafarmhouse.com
|Osheim & Scmidt Funeral Home
|8:30-5 M-F Sat by appt.
|2700 Jackson Blv
|(605) 343-0077
|https://www.osheimschmidt.com/
|Prestige Cleaners
|Mon-Fri 6:30-6 Sat 8-1
|2315 Jackson Blvd
|(605) 343-1925
|N/A
|Rapid City Hearing Aids Center
|Mon-Fri. 9-5
|2218 Jackson Blvd.
|(605)342-5902
|www.rchearingaidcenter.com
|Rapid City Journal
|Call In Only
|507 Main Street
|(605) 394-8300 ext. 0
|www.rapidcityjournal.com
|Royal Wheel Alignment
|M - Th 7:30 -5:00 / F 7:30-4
|2101 Cambell St
|(605) 342 - 2636
|www.royalwheelalignement.com
|Saying Cheese
|Call In Only
|N/A
|(605) 391-2518
|http://www.saycheeserc.com/
|Scull Constructions
|Monday-Friday 8-4
|Call First
|(605) 342-2379
|https://www.scullconstruction.com/
|Servall Uniforms and Linens Supply
|8-4:30 M-F
|312 Main St
|(605) 343-0680
|https://www.servall.net/
|Sol Yoga Collective
|LIVE Online Classes
|412 Oshkosh Street
|(605) 939-0765
|www.solyogacollective.com/body
|Spildes Quality Meats
|Wed - Sat -10-6 Sunday 10-4
|1415 N Lacrosse St # 4
|(605) 716-3711
|spildesmeats.com
|Ted J Norman - Ameriprise Financial Services
|Appointments Only
|709 Main Street
|(605) 791-5321
|ameripriseadvisors.com/ted.j.norman/
|Vita Sana
|Curbside Only
|627 St. Joseph St
|605-721-6555
|vitasanaoliveoil.com
|Western Mailers
|Mon-Fri 8 -5
|224 E St Joseph S
|(605) 721-5779
|westernmailers.com
