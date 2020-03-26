These Black Hills businesses are still open
These Black Hills businesses are still open

Elevate Rapid City is providing this list of Black Hills restaurants, cafes and other businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis. If you are using your phone or another mobile platform, you can download the pdf document or simply scroll right for more information.

Restaurants, cafes and food service

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6
Restaurant Name Pickup Delivery Phone # Address Website
Alternative Fuel Yes Yes (Food Dudes) (605) 791-3791 512 Main Street Suite 110 www.alternativefuelcoffeehouse.com
Chubby Chip Munk Yes Yes 605-939-4205 Del, 605 722-2447 store 420 Cliff Street • Deadwood, 523 6th St Rapid City www.chubbychipmunk.com
Colonial House yes yes (605) 342-4640 2315 Mt Rushmore https://www.colonialhousernb.com/
Curry Masala Yes yes (605) 716-7788 2050 W Main St Suite 7 currymasalainc.com
Dakota Point Brewing yes no (605) 791-2739 405 Canal St Ste 1200 Rc dakotapointbrewing.com
Dakotah Steakhouse yes yes (605)-791-1800 1325 N Elk Vale Rd dakotahsteakhouse.com
Dickey's Barbque yes yes (605) 791-5400 2200 N Maple Ave orders.dickeys.com
Firehouse Wine Cellars Yes Online Order for Wine (605) 716-9463 620 Main St. Rapid www.FirehouseWineCellars.com
Gaudalajara Yes No 605-642-4765 83 US-14 Spearfish SD guadaljarasspearfish.com
Golden Corall Yes Yes (605) 399-2195 1180 North Lacross Street goldencorral.com
Ichiban Yes Yes (Food Dudes) (605) 348-4762 1109 A West Omaha St. www.ichiban.com
Katmandu yes no 605-343-5070 727 Main St http://www.kathmandubistro.com/
Knuckle Brewing Co 605-561-9846 931 1st st Sturgis Sd https://www.theknuckle.com/
La Vida Yes Yes (605) 341-7178 1001 E North St. Facebook only
Lints Bros Pizza Yes No (605) 255-4808 14287 SD Hightway 36 Hermosa lintzbrospizz.com
Mexico Tipico Yes Yes (605) 348-2850 23021 Hisega Rd, https://mexicotipico.business.site
Neighbors Grub and Pub Yes No (605) 716-7688 7280 Freedom Lane, Summerset
Paddy O'Neill's Irish Pub Yes Yes (605) 342.1210 523 6th St #300 www.alexjohnson.com/dining/paddy-oneills-irish-pub
Pancheros Mexian Grill Yes Yes 605-718-2251 1221 W Omaha St pancheros.com
Piesano's Pacchia Yes Yes (605) 341-6941 3618 Canyon Lake Dr piesanospacchia.com
Pita Pit yes yes 605-718-7482 725 Main St https://locations.pitapitusa.com/ll/US/SD/Rapid-City/725-Main-St
Prairie Ridge Restaurant Yes Yes (Door Dash, Post Mates) (605)791-2626 359 N Ellsworth Rd prairieridgerestaurant.com
QDoba Yes Yes (Food Dudes) (605) 341-9900 741 Mountain View Road www.qdoba.com
QDoba Yes Yes (Food Dudes) (605) 791-1555 1745 Eglin St. Suite 550 www.qdoba.com
Redwater Kitchen Yes No 605-717-2404 741 N Main St Suite #120 Spearfish SD Redwaterkitchen.co
Rocky Mt. Chocolate Factory Yes Yes (605) 716- 4700 507 6th St. Rapid CIty www.rmcf.com
Ruby Tuesday Yes yes (605) 343-1700 821 Fairmont Blvd. Faceobook Rapid City Ruby Tuesdays
Shooters Wood Fire Grill yes yes (Food Dudes & Grub Hub) (605) 348-3348 2424 West Main St shooterswoodfiregrill.com
Sliders Bar & Grill Yes Yes (605) 718-2445 1314 N Elk Vale Rd www.watikiwaterpark.com/eat/sliders-bar-grill/
Star Spangled Batter Yes Yes (605) 209-1491 2130 Jackson Blvd. Suite #2, Rapid City www.starspangledbatter.com
The Gyro Hub Yes Yes (605) 348-2877 1745 Eglin St. Suite 660 www.thegyrohub.com
The Mud Hole Yes Yes (605) 431-3860 7 Main St. Facebook only
Tropical Smoothie Yes yes (605) 716-8521 1612 Eglin St Suite # 900 locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/rapid-city/1612-eglin-street
Tropical Smoothie yes yes (605) 716-3726 1301 W Omaha Rd locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/rapid-city/1301-w-ohaha-road
Tropical Smoothie yes yes (605) 717-1006 2430 Platinum Dr Suite 1 Spearfish locations.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/sd/spearfish/2430-platinum-dr
Vertex Sky Bar Yes Yes (605) 342.1210 523 6th St www.alexjohnson.com/dining/vertex-sky-bar/
Zymurcracy Beer Company yes no (605) 791-0411 4624 Creek Dr. Suite 6 zymurcracy-beer-company.square.site

Businesses

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5
Business Hours Address Phone Website
AAA Plumbing 24 hours 1401 Oregon Street (605) 342-6066 http://www.aaaplumbing.org/
ACE Hardware East see website 1602 East St. Patrick Street (605) 343-9797 acehardware.com/store-locator
ACE Hardware West see website 172 West Main Street (605) 342- 5678 acehardware.com/store-locator
Again Books & Bazaar 10-5 M-Sat 612 St. Joseph (605) 343-3618 http://www.againbooks.com/
Barefoot Dance Studio Online Classes!! 412 Oshkosh Street, RC (605) 415-1111 www.barefootdancestudio.com
Belly Brother Auto Tech 8-5 Mon-Fri 2200 S Plaza Dr #2 (605) 342-8378 www.bellybrothersautotech.com
Black Hills Auto Grooming Pick up and Delivery 3465 Sturgis Road (605) 863-2363 www.blackhillsautogrooming.com
Bob's 66 7am - 7pm Mon-Sat Sun - 8-4 721 Mt Rushmore Rd (605) 3486747
Culligan Water Rapid City 8:30 -5 Mon - Fri 2445 Dyess Ave (605)342-2210 www.blackhillsculligan.com
Family Thrift Center Laudromat Mon-Sun 7am -8pm 1802 Cambell St (605) 343 -7879 http://familythriftlaundromat.com/
First Stop Gun and Coin see website 701 Main Street (605) 341-5211 www.firststopguns.com
Fix My Computer 9 - 10 Mon - Sun 3703 Western Ave, Rapid City (605)549-5349
Ful Circle Martial Arts Online Classes!! 412 Oshkosh Street (605) 388-2133 www.fullcirclemaa.com
Grass Roots Mon-Fri 10-6:30 1575 N Lacrosse St C (605) 791-0483 www.facebook.com/grassrootsrapidcity/
Imageall 8-4 M-F 312 Main St https://www.imageall.com/
Jennifer Youngs Book Keeping 8:30-4:30 Mon-Fri 2200 S Plaza Dr #2 (605) 787-3230 www.jenniferyoungsbookkeeping.com
Kilted Lawn & Services Monday - Friday 7am-7pm N/A (605) 787-1288 https://kiltedlawn.com
Knecht Home Center see website 320 West Blvd (605) 342-4840 acehardware.com/store-locator
Knecht Lumber & Distribution see website 2211 Hwy 44 East (605) 343-4900 www.meadcompanies.com
Masala Mart Monday - Saturday 11-8 124 E St. Joseph St. (605) 716-6278 masalamartus.com
O & A Farmhouse Place Orders on Website 320 7th St ste c (605) 381-9009 www.oandafarmhouse.com
Osheim & Scmidt Funeral Home 8:30-5 M-F Sat by appt. 2700 Jackson Blv (605) 343-0077 https://www.osheimschmidt.com/
Prestige Cleaners Mon-Fri 6:30-6 Sat 8-1 2315 Jackson Blvd (605) 343-1925 N/A
Rapid City Hearing Aids Center Mon-Fri. 9-5 2218 Jackson Blvd. (605)342-5902 www.rchearingaidcenter.com
Rapid City Journal Call In Only 507 Main Street (605) 394-8300 ext. 0 www.rapidcityjournal.com
Royal Wheel Alignment M - Th 7:30 -5:00 / F 7:30-4 2101 Cambell St (605) 342 - 2636 www.royalwheelalignement.com
Saying Cheese Call In Only N/A (605) 391-2518 http://www.saycheeserc.com/
Scull Constructions Monday-Friday 8-4 Call First (605) 342-2379 https://www.scullconstruction.com/
Servall Uniforms and Linens Supply 8-4:30 M-F 312 Main St (605) 343-0680 https://www.servall.net/
Sol Yoga Collective LIVE Online Classes 412 Oshkosh Street (605) 939-0765 www.solyogacollective.com/body
Spildes Quality Meats Wed - Sat -10-6 Sunday 10-4 1415 N Lacrosse St # 4 (605) 716-3711 spildesmeats.com
Ted J Norman - Ameriprise Financial Services Appointments Only 709 Main Street (605) 791-5321 ameripriseadvisors.com/ted.j.norman/
Vita Sana Curbside Only 627 St. Joseph St 605-721-6555 vitasanaoliveoil.com
Western Mailers Mon-Fri 8 -5 224 E St Joseph S (605) 721-5779 westernmailers.com
